24 hours in pictures, 11 August 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A participant races in a donkey-drawn cart in Karachi, Pakistan, 10 August 2025, as part of Independence Day celebrations organized by the Sindh government. Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on 14 August, commemorating the end of British rule in 1947. Picture: EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen speaks, 11 August 2025, during the announcement of an urgent reform plan on BBBEE, Employment Equity, and Expropriation Act, at Nkululeko House in Bruma. The DA outlined a set of urgent, practical and implementable reforms and alternatives, around which the DA will campaign. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A pedestrian shades herself from the sun on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, 11 August 2025. Amber heat alerts have been issued as the temperatures will continue to rise for three consecutive days, expected to reach up to 34 degrees Celsius in parts of the UK. Picture: EPA/ANDY RAIN
A hydroplane drops water to extinguish a forest fire near the village of Maceda, Galicia province, northwestern Spain, 10 August 2025. The fire ignited at five or six points almost simultaneously, prompting the Galician government to declare an emergency level 2 due to its proximity to A Teixeira, a neighborhood within Maceda. The situation has since been resolved, according to Galicia’s Emergency Services. Picture: EPA/BRAIS LORENZO
Migrants in a makeshift camp in front of the Paris City Hall wait for emergency accommodation in Paris, France, 11 August 2025. The migrant aid association “Utopia 56” reports that 200 people, including around 100 children, are waiting for housing solutions. Picture: EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A mud-covered house after the cloudburst at Dharali village in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand state, northern India, 11 August 2025. Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority confirmed that over 1000 people have been rescued since a powerful cloudburst struck the Dharali area in the Uttarkashi district on 05 August, triggering flash floods that swept away a village and left several people dead. Picture: EPA/RAJAT GUPTA
Operation Dudula protest outside Orlando Magistrate’s Court on August 11, 2025 in Soweto, South Africa. It is reported that the trio faces charges of public violence, trespassing, and violating the National Health Act after they allegedly stormed the maternity ward at Lilian Ngoyi Clinic demanding ID documents from patients to verify their nationalities. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Multidisciplinary artist Thierno Gueye performs during a happening in support of Palestinian children in Gaza, on a beach in Yoff, Dakar, Senegal, 10 August 2025. Picture: EPA/JEROME FAVRE
Phethe Siamiao at the Johannesburg High Court for the rape and murder of Amantle Samane (6) on August 11, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Phethe Simiao faces charges of murder, rape, kidnapping, and contravening the Immigration Act. Amantle disappeared from her Orlando West home in April last year, sparking a widespread search. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Shiite Muslim pilgrims march with flags and banners in the Shamiya district south of Iraq’s central city of Diwaniyah on August 10, 2025 as they make their way towards the shrine city of Karbala ahead of commemorations of Arbaeen. Each year, pilgrims converge in large numbers to the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala ahead of Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day after Ashura, commemorating the seventh century killing of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Hussein. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)
People in costume participate in a procession in honor of Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua, 10 August 2025. Santo Domingo de Guzman (1170-1221), also known as Saint Dominic, was a Castilian Catholic priest and the founder of the Dominican Order. He is the patron saint of astronomers. Picture: EPA/STR
Revellers leave the port on makeshift rafts to reach La Concha Bay beach during the “Pirata Abordaia” (Pirate boarding) festive event in the Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian on August 11, 2025. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
Media personnel attend a press tour at the new Techo International Airport in Kandal province, Cambodia, 11 August 2025. The airport is expected to open in September to serve Cambodia’s capital. Picture: EPA/KITH SEREY
People protest US President Donald Trump’s decision to federalize the DC police force, as well as to deploy 800 National Guard members, in Washington, DC, USA, 11 August 2025. During a White House press conference, President Trump claimed that crime in DC is ‘out of control’ even though violent crime in the District is at a 30-year low. Picture: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
PICTURES: Strongman challenge at Randridge Mall