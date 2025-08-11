PICTURES: Strongman challenge at Randridge Mall

This weekend saw the strongest pro-level athletes compete across various disciplines in a strongman showcase of epic proportions.

The Strongman Challenge, hosted by Randridge Mall on Saturday, saw some of the country’s strongest athletes compete across various disciplines.

Challenges included the truck pull, car lift, car walk, and sandbag-to-shoulder.

South African Strongman Champion Kelin Mills dominated the contest, winning all disciplines and taking first place overall.

Ben Bucarizza came in a strong second, with Armand Goosen claiming third place.

Zambian strongman David Mbiri was awarded the Spirit Award for his entertaining efforts.

David Mberi lifts a 350kg car and walks across the parking lot in the Strongman Challenge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

David Mberi. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Armand Goosen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Kelin Mills, overall winner. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

David Bezuidenhout gets strapped in to lift the car. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Xolani Nkutha lifts a 120kg sandbag. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Ben Bucarizza. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Jacque De Jager lifts a 140kg sandbag. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Tyrone Seaton-Smith in action. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Juan Fourie lifts a sandbag. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Competitors pose for a photograph after taking part in the Strongman Challenge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

MORE PICTURES: Classic car show at Cowboy Town