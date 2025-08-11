PICTURES: Strongman challenge at Randridge Mall

This weekend saw the strongest pro-level athletes compete across various disciplines in a strongman showcase of epic proportions.
The Strongman Challenge, hosted by Randridge Mall on Saturday, saw some of the country’s strongest athletes compete across various disciplines.
Challenges included the truck pull, car lift, car walk, and sandbag-to-shoulder.
South African Strongman Champion Kelin Mills dominated the contest, winning all disciplines and taking first place overall.
Ben Bucarizza came in a strong second, with Armand Goosen claiming third place.
Zambian strongman David Mbiri was awarded the Spirit Award for his entertaining efforts.
MORE PICTURES: Classic car show at Cowboy Town