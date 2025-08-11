Multimedia

PICTURES: Strongman challenge at Randridge Mall

Picture of Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

3 minute read

11 August 2025

06:00 pm

This weekend saw the strongest pro-level athletes compete across various disciplines in a strongman showcase of epic proportions.

strongman competition

David Mberi lifts a 120kg sandbag in the Strongman Challenge, 9 August 2025, held at Randridge Mall in Randpark Ridge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The Strongman Challenge, hosted by Randridge Mall on Saturday, saw some of the country’s strongest athletes compete across various disciplines.

Challenges included the truck pull, car lift, car walk, and sandbag-to-shoulder.

South African Strongman Champion Kelin Mills dominated the contest, winning all disciplines and taking first place overall.

Ben Bucarizza came in a strong second, with Armand Goosen claiming third place.

Zambian strongman David Mbiri was awarded the Spirit Award for his entertaining efforts.

strongman competition
David Mberi lifts a 350kg car and walks across the parking lot in the Strongman Challenge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
strongman competition
David Mberi. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
strongman competition
Armand Goosen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
strongman competition
Kelin Mills, overall winner. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
strongman competition
David Bezuidenhout gets strapped in to lift the car. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
strongman competition
Xolani Nkutha lifts a 120kg sandbag. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
strongman competition
Ben Bucarizza. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
strongman competition
Jacque De Jager lifts a 140kg sandbag. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
strongman competition
Tyrone Seaton-Smith in action. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
strongman competition
Juan Fourie lifts a sandbag. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
strongman competition
Competitors pose for a photograph after taking part in the Strongman Challenge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

