24 hours in pictures, 11 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Residents hold placards and chant as they gather during a protest over water cuts at an intersection in Westbury near Johannesburg on September 11, 2025. Westbury residents barricaded intersections on September 10, 2025, after being without a consistent water supply for weeks, leading to clashes with the South African Police Service (SAPS), who fired rubber bullets. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)
Livestock guarding dogs before the departure from the Zanai Alp, in Valens, Switzerland, 10 September 2025 (issued 11 September 2025). After the summer on the alp, more than 800 sheep will first be moved to a lower pasture and then back down to the valley at the end of the week. Picture: EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER
A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet is stationed at the 31st Tactical Air Base during a visit by Polish President Karol Naworcki (not pictured), Poznan – Krzesiny, Poland, 11 September 2025. The president’s urgent visit to the Air base in Krzesiny is related to the violation of airspace by Russian drones. Picture: EPA/JAKUB KARCZMARCZYK
A model displays a creation from the Yes By Yesir collection by Ye Qian during the China Fashion week in Beijing on September 11, 2025. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
Palestinians transport their belongings as they evacuate Gaza City towards southern areas of the coastal Gaza Strip, on September 11, 2025. Israel’s military said on September 9, it will act with “great force” in Gaza City and told residents to leave as it stepped up a deadly assault on the Palestinian territory’s largest urban centre. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
Nepalese Army members patrol an area in Kathmandu, Nepal, 11 September 2025, following violent demonstrations that destroyed major government buildings, including the Parliament and the government secretariat, Singha Durbar. The protest, which began on 8 September, was led by a group of youths identifying as Generation Z, protesting against corruption and a government-imposed social media ban, which resulted in the deaths of at least 19 people. Picture: EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A person walks by graffitis on the statue adorning the centre of the Place de la Republique square during a demonstration part of the “Bloquons tout” (“Let’s block everything”) protest movement, in Paris, on September 10, 2025. The broad anti-government campaign, dubbed “Bloquons tout” (“Let’s block everything”), calls for a shutdown of France on September 10 with a string of protest actions and civil disobedience around the country, while the handover of power between the new Prime Minister and his predecessor, who suffered a crushing loss in a confidence vote on September 8, is scheduled for the same day at noon. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Ethiopian Orthodox deacons and a priest sing religious songs, play drums, and hold flags during a New Year church celebration at Entoto St. Raguel Church in Addis Ababa, on September 11, 2025. Ethiopia marks the New Year, Enkutatash in Amharic, on September 11, celebrating the end of the rainy season and the start of the Ethiopian calendar year 2018, which runs about seven to eight years behind the Gregorian calendar. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)
Cubans walk on a street during a blackout in Havana on September 10, 2025. Cubans were in despair on September 10, 2025, after their cash-strapped communist country plunged into its fifth nationwide power blackout in a year. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP)
People walk at Berlin’s Central Station, in Berlin, Germany, 11 September 2025. As part of the annual Warning Day, Germany’s federal warning systems were tested nationwide. The goal of the test is to check the technical functionality of the systems and to inform the public about emergency procedures. Picture: EPA/FILIP SINGER
A member of the public takes a selfie with a painting by Banksy after being partially removed from a wall of the Royal Courts of Justice on September 11, 2025 in London, England. The mural, which depicted a judge raising a gavel over a cowering protester holding a blood-splattered placard, was removed from the Grade I listed building within days after it first appeared on Monday. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Pedestrians shelter under umbrellas as they walk through heavy rain in Tokyo, Japan, 11 September 2025. Severe rainfall has disrupted both local train services and Shinkansen bullet train lines. Picture: EPA/JIJI PRESS
Teenagers sitting by the shore are hit by a wave during a big swell at Bronte in Sydney, Australia, 11 September 2025. Homes in coastal Australia have hit saturation point as wild weather and heavy downpours engulf millions of residences along the east coast. Picture: EPA/JANE DEMPSTER
