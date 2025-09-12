24 hours in pictures, 12 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A young woman holds an umbrella as she walks under torrential rain in Tokyo, Japan, 11 September 2025 (issued 12 September 2025). Torrential rain in the Tokyo area disrupted local train services as well as the Shinkansen bullet train line. One man died and another was injured at a container terminal due to strong winds that also hit the area. Picture: EPA/JIJI PRESS
Law enforcement confiscate goods from vendors during the public safety operations on September 11, 2025 in Midrand, South Africa. The Public Safety Department is conducting a city-wide operation, including stop and search, search and seizure, crime prevention and by-law enforcement. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
A woman plants a flag for a 9/11 memorial, planted by organizers at the Young America’s Foundation, is seen outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 11, 2025, the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks against the US. New York on Thursday marked the devastating attacks of September 11, 2001, 24 years after the plane hijackings that claimed almost 3,000 lives and forever changed the United States. ( Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
Riot police clash with protesters during a march against the government of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Quito, Ecuador, 11 September 2025. Picture: EPA/JOSE JACOME
Leaflets dropped by the Israeli military, urging evacuation to al-Mawasi in the southern Gaza Strip, land in Gaza City on September 12, 2025. Israel first declared the area around al-Mawasi as a safe zone (where aid, medical care, and humanitarian infrastructure are to be provided) early in the war, but has carried out repeated strikes on it since then, saying it is targeting Hamas. Gazans have said the journey south is prohibitively expensive and that there is no more space to pitch tents in the designated zones. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
A stranded boat on the Rochdale Canal in Manchester, Britain, 12 September 2025. Boats have been left stranded in the Rochdale Canal, which has emptied of water over the past week. The Canal and River Trust, the charity responsible for maintaining the canal, had pointed to water shortages caused by dry conditions over summer but will now carry out temporary repairs after waterway residents identified a leak draining water from the canal. Picture: EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN
Muslim devotees react as a priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad on the last Friday of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, which marks Prophet’s birth anniversary, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar on September 12, 2025. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)
An aerial view taken with a drone of morning fog lingering over a hill near Cered, Hungary, 12 September 2025. Picture: EPA/PETER KOMKA
A model displays a creation by Gong Xin during the China Fashion week in Beijing on September 12, 2025. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
A billboard shows an image of US President Donald Trump (L) embracing US conservative political activist Charlie Kirk to honor Kirk following his fatal shooting, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 12 September 2025. Kirk, 31, was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025. Picture: EPA/ABIR SULTAN EPA
People demonstrate during the Catalonian National Day (Diada) in Barcelona, Spain, 11 September 2025. The Catalonian National Day is the anniversary of the fall of Barcelona during the Succession War in 1714. Picture: EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA
A backpack featuring a clock is seen with the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, in the background, as pro-assisted dying campaigners hold placards during a protest in support of the assisted dying bill in Parliament Square, London, Britain, 12 September 2025. The UK House of Lords has begun a two-day debate on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill after its passage in the House of Commons in June 2025. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
US’ Tara Davis-Woodhall gestures at the National Stadium in Tokyo on September 12, 2025, ahead of the World Athletics Championships. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
