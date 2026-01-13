24 hours in pictures, 13 January 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Paramahamsa Sri Swami Vishwananda, founder and spiritual head of Bhakti Marga, gifts devotees with flowers to devotees as hundreds attended his darshan ( appearance) and satsangs ( discourses) at the Gujarati Hindu Kendra Sanskruti in Durban over the weekend. VParamhans Vishwananda is currently on a four-city visit to South Africa. His tour concludes in Cape Town on the 24th of this month. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
A supporter of Uganda opposition leader and National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, raises a clenched fist while covering his face with a US flag during the party’s final campaign rally ahead of the 2026 general elections, in Kampala on January 12, 2026. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)
An overview shows a car of the cableway from Zakopane to Kasprowy Wierch mountain seen near its upper station in the Tatra National Park, Poland on a frosty day on January 12, 2026. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)
Workers prepare a retired Boeing 737 airframe for placement at a Hajj pilgrimage centre, to be used as a training tool to help familiarise pilgrims to Mecca who have no prior experience in air travel, in Banda Aceh on January 13, 2026. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
This photograph shows a view of a wild red squirrel on a tree at the Bois de Vincennes park, in eastern Paris, on January 12, 2026. (Photo by Martin LELIEVRE / AFP)
This aerial photograph taken on January 12, 2026 shows the specially designed curved ramp for the ski jump and the snow park in Livigno, which will host all Snowboard and Freestyle Skiing events as part of Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)
A supporter of opposition leader and presidential candidate for the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, wears makeshift glasses made from tomatoes as he believes that they protect him from teargas, at the party’s final campaign rally ahead of the 2026 general elections in Kampala on January 12, 2026. (Photo by Badru Katumba / AFP)
Students and parents celebrates Matric 2025 results in Laudium on January 12, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. This release of the Matric 2025 results marks the culmination of an extensive and tightly regulated examination, marking and quality assurance process which a reported 920,000 candidates across the country part-took in. (Photo by Gallo Images/Manash Jyoti Das)
Matric learners view their results on the newspaper at Silikamva High School in Hout bay on January 13, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The celebration follows the release of the 2025 NSC results in which Silikamva High School achieved 100 percent pass rate. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
David Maynier (Western Cape Minister of Education) and Matric students at Silikamva High School on January 13, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The celebration follows the release of the 2025 NSC results in which Silikamva High School achieved 100 percent pass rate. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
Tourists take part in the international kite festival at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad on January 12, 2026. (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP)
Villagers participate in a community fishing event on the occasion of ‘Bhogali Bihu’ festival to mark the end of the harvesting season at Bomani Beel, a lake in the Morigaon district of Assam on January 13, 2026. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)
A sadhu or a Hindu holyman meets devotees at a transit camp ahead of the upcoming Hindu festival ‘Gangasagar Mela’, in Kolkata on January 12, 2026. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
Victor Majola at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for bail application in the Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock murder case on January 13, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. DJ Warras was shot and killed in the Johannesburg CBD on 16 December. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle)
The class of 2025 receive their results at Stellenberg High School on January 13, 2026 in Bellville, South Africa. It is reported that more than 920,000 candidates across the country took the final exams at the end of last year. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 12 January 2026