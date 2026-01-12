24 hours in pictures, 12 January 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a waste facility that was buried when a landfill collapsed onto it on January 11, 2026 in Cebu, Philippines. At least four people have been confirmed dead after a landfill in the central Philippines collapsed, burying a nearby waste facility in tons of garbage. More than 30 workers are still missing. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
People hold signs as they participate in a protest organized by Rise and Resist against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities and the US intervention in Venezuela in New York on January 11, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Toyota Gazoo Racing W2RC’s Australian driver Toby Price and Spanish co-pilot Armand Monleon compete in Stage 8 of the 48th edition of the Dakar Rally 2026, between Wadi ad-Dawasir and Wadi ad-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia on January 12, 2026. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Some of the St Stithians Girls College matriculants, from left, Bukelwa Biko, Maite Hamese, Sophie Naidoo and Katherine Leschner celebrate as they receive their matric results, 12 January 2026, in Sandton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube celebrates with Top Archievers from class of 2025 at the ministerial breakfast in Johannesburg, 12 January 2026, before the release of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Participants carry a portable shrine “mikoshi” during the winter sea purification festival, an annual new year’s event, at a beach in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture on January 12, 2026. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
Women dressed in kimonos pose for a photo using their mobile phone as they arrive to attend a ceremony at Todoroki Arena to mark “Coming of Age Day” to honour people who turn 20 this year to signify adulthood, in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture on January 12, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
An aerial view shows surfers riding a wave in Lhoknga beach, Indonesia’s Aceh province on January 12, 2026. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
A cremator of the Dom community walks past the funeral pyres burning at the Manikarnika Ghat on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi on January 12, 2026. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)
US actress Teyana Taylor poses in the press room with the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for “One Battle After Another” during the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP)
Australian actress Rose Byrne poses in the press room with her Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” during the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP)
A French farmer opens a truck to inspect transport of foreign products, as part of national protests against the EU-Mercosur agreement and the government’s handling of the contagious nodular dermatitis (CND) epidemic, on the harbour of Le Havre, northwestern France on January 12, 2026. (Photo by Lou BENOIST / AFP)
Workers check solar panels installed on a lake in Tianchang, east China’s Anhui province on January 12, 2026. (Photo by AFP)
MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 11 January 2026