24 hours in pictures, 15 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
People walk past a mural of Venezuelan doctor Jose Gregorio Hernandez, also known as ‘the doctor of the poor’, on a street in the La Pastora neighborhood of Caracas on October 14, 2025. Pope Leo XIV is set to canonize Venezuela’s first saints, Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernandez and Sister Maria del Carmen Rendiles, during a ceremony in St. Peter’s Square on October 19, 2025. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
Syrian refugees gather as they prepare to return home to Syria in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 October 2025. The Lebanese government, in coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), conducted the fifth phase of the organized departure of Syrian refugees back to their homeland. According to Lebanese General Security, over 350 Syrian refugees left Beirut and began their journey home to Hamah, Aleppo, and Idlib. Picture: EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
Visitors examine an exhibition during the Russian Energy Week 2025 International Forum (REW) in Moscow, Russia, 15 October 2025. Picture: EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Pope Leo XIV greets the faithful during his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square, in Vatican City, 15 October 2025. Picture: EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI
Shan’s ethnic people attend a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) in Naypyidaw on October 15, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
Members of Madagascar’s Army CAPSAT unit ride in armoured vehicles while assuming a defensive posture as they leave the Presidential Palace in Antananarivo, October 14, 2025. An elite Madagascar military unit told AFP on October 14, 2025 it had taken power in the country after the national assembly voted to impeach President Andry Rajoelina for desertion of duty. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)
A mourner holds a tree branch at the official residence of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in the Karen neighbourhood of Nairobi on October 15, 2025 following the death of Odinga at the age of 80 during a health visit to India. Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has died at the age of 80 during a health visit to India, local police said on October 15, 2025. Odinga was the perennial opposition figure of Kenyan politics, running unsuccessfully for the presidency on five occasions, most recently in 2022. He remained a dominant force, able to rally huge numbers, particularly from his native western Kenya. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)
Models present creations by designer Vikram Phadnis, in Mumbai on October 14, 2025. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)
A man wearing a fake knife with the word reading ‘Mercosur’ participates in a protest against the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, on Esplanade des Invalides, in Paris, France, 14 October 2025. The French farmers’ union ‘Confederation Paysanne’ called for a mobilization in Paris to demand fair and regulated international trade, denouncing free trade agreements (EU-Mercosur, EU-Mexico) that threaten farmers’ incomes, human rights, biodiversity, and food sovereignty. Picture: EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA
This aerial photograph shows a view of the Saint-Jacques-le-Majeur church next to fields and vineyards on an autumn day in Hunawihr, Alsace, eastern France, on October 15, 2025. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
A visitor studies “Ephyra” by Jeremy Anderson at London’s Gallery Fumi during the PAD Art Fair in Berkeley Square in London on October 14, 2025. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP)
People crowd Takeshita Street, a popular pedestrian shopping street in the Harajuku district of Tokyo, Japan, 15 October 2025. According to data released by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) on 15 October 2025, the number of foreign visitors to Japan in September 2025 was 3,266,800, as the cumulative total for the year through September surpassed 31,650,500 for the first time ever. Picture: EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
Australian national Darcy Francesco Jenson (C), one of three suspects in the shooting of Australian citizens, is escorted as he is handed over to prosecutors at the Prosecutors Office in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, 15 October 2025. Bali police arrested three people in connection with the 14 June 2025 shooting of two Australians, Zivan Radmanovic, who was killed, and Sanar Ghanim, who was critically injured. Picture: EPA/MADE NAGI
