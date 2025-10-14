24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a Russian strike on a civilian hospital in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on the night of 14 October 2025. More than 50 people were injured in the overnight shelling of Kharkiv, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service (SES). Picture: EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV
A person checks various fabric threads during the 29th Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show (TITAS) in Taipei, Taiwan, 14 October 2025. The show takes place from 14 to 16 October. Picture: EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO
A man adjusts chillies during the drying process on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 14 October 2025. Picture: EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
British actor Naomi Watts poses with her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 October 2025. Watts received the 2,826th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in the Motion Pictures category. Picture: EPA/ALLISON DINNER
Joburg Mayor Dada Morero speaks to shopkeepers in Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD), 14 Octiober 2025, during the operation to restore law and order in the inner city as part of the City’s ongoing mission to reclaim Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Members of the Cuirassiers, the honor guard of the president of the Italian republic, during the visit of Pope Leo XIV at Quirinale in Rome, Italy, 14 October 2025. Picture: EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) plant a sapling during a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, 14 October 2025. President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa is on an official visit to India to strengthen political ties between the two countries. Picture: EPA/HARISH TYAGI
People wear costumes and hold placards during a protest outside the ICE detention facility in Broadview the ICE detention facility in Broadview, Chicago, Illinois, USA, 13 October 2025. The protests against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are rooted in concerns about civil rights, local community safety, and alleged overreach by federal enforcement. Picture: EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
German Navy frigates Bayern (Bavaria) and Baden-Wuerttemberg (R) sail near Harstad, Norway, 13 October 2025. The German Navy is conducting its largest annual ‘Missile Firing Exercise (MFE)’ in 30 years off the coast of Norway in the North Sea from 06 to 30 October 2025. This year’s exercise, named ‘Andoya’, is held to allow crews of the German Navy, Air Force, and Army to train with complex weapon systems and procedures under near-real-life conditions. Picture: EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Tony de Zorzi of South Africa celebrates his century during day three of the First Test in the series between Pakistan and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium on October 14, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo by Sameer Ali/Getty Images)
South Africa’s Senuran Muthusamy (R) celebrates with Simon Harmer after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Salman Agha during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 14, 2025. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)
A Buffalo Bills fan supports his team before the kickoff of a NFL American football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 13 October 2025. Picture: EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
A model presents a creation by Gloria Coelho during a fashion show on a subway train at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 13 October 2025. Picture: EPA/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA
Protesters march during a demonstration called by Belgian trade unions against reform plans of the government in Brussels, Belgium, 14 October 2025. The Belgian main trade unions and civil society organizations called for a national day of action and strike against the so-called ‘Arizona government coalition’ of Prime Minister Bart De Wever and its austerity plans, which they denounce as ‘far-reaching anti-social policies’. Picture: EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
