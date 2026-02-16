24 hours in pictures, 16 February 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

(L-R) Dikeledi Mphela, Goitsione Machidi and MaClaren Mushwana stand in the dock as they appear at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for the murder of an e-haling driver on February 16, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Isaac David Satlat (22) was strangled to death in Pretoria West last week. The suspects face hijacking and murder charges. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe) People protest outside the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court after three suspects appeared for the murder of an e-haling driver on February 16, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Isaac David Satlat (22) was strangled to death in Pretoria West last week. The suspects face hijacking and murder charges. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe) This aerial photograph shows a regional train derailed due to an avalanche in Goppenstein, southern Switzerland on February 16, 2026. A regional train derailed early on February 16, 2026 in southern Switzerland, police said, injuring five people with more than two dozen evacuated. (Photo by Louis DASSELBORNE / AFP) People ride boats in a canal as the sun sets behind the 69-metre tall giant Buddha statue of Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen temple (back) in Bangkok on February 16, 2026. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) Women dressed up as ‘Lamiak’, mythological spirits in Basque language, take part in the traditional carnival of Mundaka on February 15, 2026. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) A man carries a bucket full of soil as artisanal miners digging holes look for gold in a patch of land outside Springs, Ekurhuleni, on February 15, 2026. This land, riddled with holes dug with pickaxes, was just a week ago a cattle pen. Barbed wire still bears witness to this. This patch of land in a Springs township is now attracting gold prospectors from the surrounding area. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) Canada’s Sarah Wilkes competes in the curling women’s round robin between China and Canada during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d’Ampezzo on February 16, 2026. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) A racoon waits for food along the Cinta Costera in Panama City on February 15, 2026. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) South Korea’s Kim Gil-li, Netherlands’ Xandra Velzeboer, Belgium’s Hanne Desmet, Canada’s Florence Brunelle and China’s Gong Li compete in the short track speed skating women’s 1000m semi-final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on February 16, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) A Muslim woman scatters flower petals over the grave of a relative at a cemetery before the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Surabaya on February 16, 2026. (Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP) A carnival float designed by German carnival float builder Jacques Tilly featuring children looking at their phones and a text reading ‘Childhood’ (L) and ‘Today’ (R) is pictured during the parade to celebrate Rose Monday (Rosenmontag), on February 16, 2026 in Duesseldorf, western Germany. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) Hindu devotees perfom the “Anhishek” ritual at the Durban Hindu Temple, 15 February 2026, involving the sacred ablution of the “Shivling” (a formless black stone) with divine offerings including clarifeid butter milk, youghurt, holy water, and honey. The ritual holds profound significance in Hindu tradition, believed to infuse positive energy and invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva, during Maha Shivratri, a festival celebrated to honour the deity. Devotees engage in prayer throughout the night, from 6pm to 6am the following morning. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Revelers attend a carnival street party in Olinda, Pernambuco state, Brazil on February 15, 2026. (Photo by CARLOS FABAL / AFP) An aerial view shows people attending a Lunar New Year fair in Victoria Park on the eve of the Lunar New Year of the Horse in Hong Kong on February 16, 2026. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) MORE PICTURES: Best travel photography of the year in focus