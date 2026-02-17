24 hours in pictures, 17 February 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Performers take part in a 238-meter-long dragon dance in front of the Government Palace during celebrations on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Horse in Macau on February 17, 2026. (Photo by Eduardo Leal / AFP) People protest against the planned project of converting a warehouse into a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Roxbury, New Jersey, on February 16, 2026. Activists say the Department of Homeland Security is considering converting this industrial warehouse into an ICE detention center which faces the opposition of the local community. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is welcomed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as he arrives at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport for an official visit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 17, 2026. (Photo by Turkish Presidency / Mustafa Kamaci/Anadolu via Getty Images) Yasmin Sooka (Former Commissioner of TRC) testifies at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Inquiry at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre on February 17, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The inquiry was established to investigate allegations of political interference in the investigations of apartheid era crimes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) A drone attack damages civilian infrastructure, including a residential building, an auto repair shop and a store, leaving widespread destruction in the affected area in Odessa, Ukraine, on February 17, 2026. According to a statement from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS), two people were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks on the Odesa region, based on available information. (Photo by Artur Shvits/Anadolu via Getty Images) Daily life continues in Tehran, Iran as the second round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States begins in Geneva on February 17, 2026. The diplomatic process, which had been interrupted following the attacks carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran in June 2025 and the subsequent 12-day conflict, has been revived. After holding the first round of talks in Muscat, the parties have now moved the negotiations to Europe for the second round. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images) This handout photo released by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s official website Sepanews on February 16, 2026, shows members of the IRGC and navy taking part in a military exercise in the Gulf. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on February 16 began a series of military exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported, on the eve of talks with the United States. (Photo by SEPAH NEWS / AFP) A statue of the deity Kwan Im is seen near lanterns on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Horse in Denpasar, Indonesia’s Bali island on February 17, 2026. (Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP) Italy’s Rebecca Ghilardi and Italy’s Filippo Ambrosini compete in the figure skating pair skating free skating final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on February 16, 2026. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) Austria’s Lara Wolf competes in the freestyle skiing women’s freeski big air final run 3 during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Livigno Snow Park, in Livigno (Valtellina), on February 16, 2026. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP) This photograph shows trees flooded by the Garonne river in La Reole, southwestern France, on February 17, 2026. The flood alert system in France has been working at a record pace as relentless rain over the past month has saturated soils, the head of the agency told AFP on February 14, 2026. “For 30 days we have been in continuous orange or red alert somewhere on the national territory,” Lucie Chadourne-Facon, director of Vigicrues, told AFP, referring to the two highest alert levels. (Photo by Gaizka IROZ / AFP) Lion dancers perform as firecrackers explode during Lunar New Year celebrations at Binondo district, considered the world’s oldest Chinatown, on February 17, 2026 in Manila, Philippines. Chinese New Year is widely celebrated in the Philippines, with traditional activities such as family gatherings, lion and dragon dances, fireworks displays, temple visits, and the exchange of red envelopes bringing communities together in vibrant festivities. Queen Camilla speaks to Don McCullin as she visit the recently completed Schroder Gallery at the Holburne Museum to view their new exhibitions, featuring the colourful textiles of fashion designer Zandra Rhodes and photographs taken by Don McCullin besides artworks created by the local community group Pathways to Wellbeing in Bath on February 17, 2026 in Bath, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images) A reveller of the Mangueira samba school performs during the opening night of the Rio Carnival at the Marques de Sapucai Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 16, 2026. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP)