PICTURES: Stunning desert vistas and action at 2026 Dakar Rally

16 January 2026

The 48th edition of the Dakar Rally, the world's most demanding off-road endurance race, is unfolding across the sweeping deserts and rugged terrain of Saudi Arabia.

Ford Racing’s US driver Mitch Guthrie

Ford Racing’s US driver Mitch Guthrie and US co-pilot Kellon Walch compete in the Stage 6 of the 48th edition of the Dakar Rally 2026, between Hail and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 9, 2026. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

The Dakar Rally started on the 3rd of January and is making it’s way from the Red Sea coast in Yanbu, covering 8 000km loop of challenging landscape, to finish back in Yanbu on Saturday.

Here we bring you some photographic highlights from the ultimate rally-raid.

Argentinian rider Luciano Benavides
Argentinian rider Luciano Benavides competes with a Ktm 450 Rally Factory in Stage 9, a marathon stage, during the 48th edition of the Dakar Rally 2026 between Wadi ad-Dawasir and Bisha in Saudi Arabia on January 13, 2026. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Ford Racing’s Spanish driver Carlos Sainz
Ford Racing’s Spanish driver Carlos Sainz inspects his car at the end of the Stage 9, a marathon stage, of the 48th edition of the Dakar Rally 2026, between Wadi ad-Dawasir and Bisha, Saudi Arabia, on January 13, 2026. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Mattias Ekstrom
Mattias Ekstrom and Emil Bergkvist in action during the Stage 9 of the Dakar 2026, on January 13, 2026 between Wadi Ad-Dawasir and Bivouac Refuge, Saudi Arabia. Picture: Florent Gooden / DPPI via AFP
Sebastien Loeb and Edouard Boelanger
Sebastien Loeb and Edouard Boelanger in action during the Stage 7 of the Dakar 2026, on January 11, 2026 between Riyadh and Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. Picture: Florent Gooden / DPPI via AFP
Gert Huzink, Hugo Kupper and Mario Kress
Gert Huzink, Hugo Kupper and Mario Kress in action during the Stage 9 of the Dakar 2026, on January 13, 2026 between Wadi Ad-Dawasir and Bivouac Refuge, Saudi Arabia. Picture: Frederic Le Floc’h / DPPI via AFP
South African driver Henk Lategan
Camels run away as Toyota Gazoo Racing W2rc’s South African driver Henk Lategan and South African co-pilot Brett Cummings compete in the Stage 5 of the 48th edition of the Dakar Rally 2026, between Al-Ula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, on January 8, 2026. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Guillaume Jaunin in action
Guillaume Jaunin in action during the Stage 8 of the Dakar 2026, on January 12, 2026 around Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. Picture: Antonin Vincent / DPPI via AFP
The Dacia Sandriders’s French driver Sebastien Loeb
The Dacia Sandriders’s French driver Sebastien Loeb and French co-pilot Edouard Boulanger take part in repairing their car at the end of the Stage 9, a marathon stage, of the 48th edition of the Dakar Rally 2026, between Wadi ad-Dawasir and Bisha, Saudi Arabia, on January 13, 2026. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Md Rallye Sport’s French driver Simon Vitse
Md Rallye Sport’s French driver Simon Vitse and French co-pilot Max Delfino compete in the Stage 6 of the 48th edition of the Dakar Rally 2026, between Hail and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 9, 2026. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Dutch rider Ian Olthof
Dutch rider Ian Olthof competes with a Honda Crf 450 in the Stage 6 of the 48th edition of the Dakar Rally 2026, between Hail and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 9, 2026. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Neels Theric in action
Neels Theric in action during the Stage 8 of the Dakar 2026, on January 12, 2026 around Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. Picture: Antonin Vincent / DPPI via AFP

