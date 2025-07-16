24 hours in pictures, 16 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from the news media prior to boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 July 2025. President Trump will be speaking at an Energy and Innovation summit at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Picture: EPA/SHAWN THEW