24 hours in pictures, 16 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from the news media prior to boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 July 2025. President Trump will be speaking at an Energy and Innovation summit at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Picture: EPA/SHAWN THEW
The pack of riders (peloton) cycles past a sunflower field during the 11th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 156.8 km starting and finishing in Toulouse, southwestern France, on July 16, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Syrian security forces take aim from a rooftop position amid ongoing clashes in the southern city of Sweida on July 16, 2025. Damascus deployed troops in the predominantly Druze province of Sweida, after clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes killed scores of people, with Syria’s defence minister declaring a ceasefire on July 15 in Sweida city, which government forces entered in the morning. (Photo by Bakr ALkasem / AFP)
Children carry a paddle board at Malvarrosa beach in Valencia, Spain, 16 July 2025. The temperature is to reach up to 38 degrees Celsius in Valencia during the day. Picture: EPA/Biel Alino
South Africa’s swimmer Connor Buck (bottom) competes in the final of the men’s 10km open water swimming event during the 2025 World Aquatics Championships at Sentosa Island in Singapore on July 16, 2025. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)
SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son speaks during the event SoftBank World 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, 16 July 2025. SoftBank Group and OpenAI are moving forward with plans to offer generative AI-powered business automation services to major Japanese corporations. Picture: EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
Operation Dudula members outside Braamfischer Clinic checking the passports and IDs of migrant nationals on July 16, 2025 in Soweto, South Africa. It is alleged that Operation Dudula has been turning away foreign nationals from accessing health care services from public clinics. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
The entrance to the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on 16 July 2025. Picture: EPA/JUSTIN LANE
An aerial view of tourists enjoying the beach at a resort in Los Cabos, Baja California, Mexico on July 15, 2025. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)
Army soldiers turn over a damaged car affected by flash flooding due to heavy rains in Zapopan, Jalisco state, Mexico on July 16, 2025. At least one minor died and dozens of homes and streets were flooded after heavy rains hit the municipality of Zapopan in western Mexico on Tuesday night. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP)
Stray dogs roam at a garbage dump on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, 15 July 2025 (issued 16 July 2025). Kabul’s stray dog population is surging, posing threats to public safety despite long-term efforts, such as vaccination, sterilization programs, and even euthanasia due to rabies concerns. Picture: EPA/SAMIULLAH POPAL
Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita receives South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma in Rabat on July 15, 2025. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)
A youth dives in the Tigris river to cool off amidst power cuts due to an extreme heatwave in Baghdad on July 15, 2025. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)
Activist from the Ecological Observation and Wetlands Conservation (ECOTON) and students put up an installation in the shape of a heart and lungs damaged by exposure to microplastics waste during a protest to raise awareness of the impact of single-use plastic on the environment and human health in Surabaya on July 16, 2025. (Photo by Juni KRISWANTO / AFP)
Handout picture released on July 16, 2025 by the Public Defense Department of the State Police Commissioner in Iceland shows lava and smoke erupting from a volcano near Grindavik on the Icelandic peninsula of Reykjanes. A volcano erupted on Wednesday in Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula in the southwest, weather authorities said, the ninth eruption to hit the region since the end of 2023. Broadcaster RUV reported that the nearby fishing village Grindavik had been evacuated, as had the Blue Lagoon, Iceland’s famed tourist spot. (Photo by Handout / Public Defense Department of the State Police / AFP)
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (R) and Bavaria’s State Premier Markus Soeder (2ndR hidden) watch traditional Bavarian ‘Schuhplattler’ dancers performing atop the Zugspitze mountain in Grainau near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, on July 15, 2025, prior to taking part in a meeting of the Bavarian state cabinet. (Photo by Michaela STACHE / AFP)
City Power employees remove illegal conections at Crown Mines in Johannesburg, 16 July 2025. City Power and other law enforcement officers conducted a disconnection operation targeting illegal electricity connections focusing on a nearby informal settlement where illegal connections have compromised infrastructure and safety. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Army personnel patrol a street on an armoured vehicle after Awami League party activists allegedly clashed with security personnel to rebuke a rally by the newly formed Jatiya Nagarik Party, or National Citizen’s Party in Gopalganj on July 16, 2025. At least three were killed and a dozen others injured in Gopalganj on July 16, after a clash broke out between law enforcement agencies and alleged Awami League affiliates attempting to foil a programme by the National Citizens Party (NCP). (Photo by Anik Rahman / AFP)
Alisha Lehmann of Switzerland and teammates in action during a training session of the Swiss women’s national soccer team in Thun, Switzerland, 16 July 2025. Switzerland will face Spain in the quarter finals of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 on 18 July. Picture: EPA/ANTHONY ANEX
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 15 July 2025