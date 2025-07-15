24 hours in pictures, 15 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

In this aerial view a new mural by artist John Culshaw depicting the late Portuguese football player and Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota adorns the side of the Halfway House pub on July 15, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Jota, 28, was killed in a car crash on July 3 in Zamora, Spain. He was traveling in a Lamborghini with his younger brother Andre Silva, who also died, when the car crashed after a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle. Jota leaves behind his wife of two weeks, Rute, and their three young children. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)