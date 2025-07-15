24 hours in pictures, 15 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
In this aerial view a new mural by artist John Culshaw depicting the late Portuguese football player and Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota adorns the side of the Halfway House pub on July 15, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Jota, 28, was killed in a car crash on July 3 in Zamora, Spain. He was traveling in a Lamborghini with his younger brother Andre Silva, who also died, when the car crashed after a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle. Jota leaves behind his wife of two weeks, Rute, and their three young children. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Members of the cast of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ attend the premiere at The United Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 July 2025. Picture: EPA/ALLISON DINNER
A graffiti mural depicting US President Donald Trump is seen in Vrededorp, Johannesburg, 14 July 2025. On the bottom right of the mural it reads ‘no tariffs’. Trump has announced that the US will implement 30% tariffs on South African goods and produce exported into the United States from 1 August 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hundreds of members of the Concerned Citizens of South Africa (CCSA) were moved out by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) after they stormed towards the SAPS KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Offices during a march held in Durban, 15 July 2025. The march, which was intended to conclude at Hoy Park, was in support of KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi in Durban yesterday. Later the marchers headed towards Hoy Park the original place where the march ended peacefully. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Riot police officers are deployed in the San Antonio district to prevent further clashes in the town of Torre Pacheco, Murcia, southeastern Spain, late 14 July 2025. The anti-migrant unrest, which left several people injured and resulted in multiple arrests, was sparked by an assault on a 68-year-old Torre Pacheco resident, allegedly by migrants, according to authorities. The incident led to three days of violence in the town, which has a population of approximately 40,000 and a large Maghrebi immigrant community. Picture: EPA/PABLO MIRANZO
Singer Jarvis Cocker from the British music group Pulp performs on the Lake stage during the 59th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, 14 July 2025. Picture: EPA/CYRIL ZINGARO
Morning fog over Przemysl, southeastern Poland, 15 July 2025. Picture: EPA/DAREK DELMANOWICZ
General views of Marks Park sports club, 15 July 2025. The Johannesburg Property Company might be looking to sell Marks Park, among other parks and sports clubs. An item in Wednesday’s council meeting proposed public participation for the future of the park. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Revelers participate during the Hakata Gion Yamakasa festival held in Hakata district, Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, 15 July 2025. Hakata Gion Yamakasa, a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage and Hakata’s traditional summer festival, reached its climax with the ‘Oiyama’ in the early morning of the 15 July. Picture: EPA/JIJI PRESS
Uber drivers protest over e-hailing fares and commissions, citing that the e-hailing company takes 40-50% commission per trip, at the e-hailing company’s headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg, 15 July 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen
(L-R) The members of the Second Senate of the German Constitutional Court, Chairwoman Judge Doris Koenig, Christine Langenfeld, Rhona Fetzer and Peter Frank, assemble on the bench during the judgement on the ‘Ramstein drone mission’ case at the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, Germany, 15 July 2025. The Second Senate of the Federal Constitutional Court announced its verdict on a constitutional complaint filed by two Yemeni individuals against the armed drone missions conducted by the United States in the Republic of Yemen, which utilized technical facilities at Ramstein Air Base. Picture: EPA/RONALD WITTEK
People walk past sargassum clumps on the sand in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, 09 July 2025 (issued 14 July 2025). The Dominican Republic is waging a relentless battle against sargassum, as its presence has once again increased in much of the tourist area of Punta Cana and other parts of the country. Picture: EPA/Orlando Barria
A rickshaw puller uses a plastic sheet during rainfall in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 15 July 2025. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecasted rain or thunderstorms across all divisions, including Dhaka. The monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over the North Bay. Rainfall activity is expected to increase over the next five days, especially toward the end of the period. Picture: EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
PICTURES: MK party marches for Mkhwanazi