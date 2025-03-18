24 hours in pictures, 18 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A vehicle carrier hauls four new Tesla Cybertrucks on the highway in Highland, California, USA, 17 March 2025. Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly halted Cybertruck deliveries after owners’ complaints of metal sides falling off, adding up to the vehicle’s quality issues since its initial release in November 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Bagpipers play as they march during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City on March 17, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) Visual artist and environmental activist Natania Botha, second from left, poses with one of her mannequin artworks involving recycled plastic bottle tops, 18 March 2025, as part of a World Water Day activation at the Joburg Zoo. The artwork is being used to raise awareness against plastic pollution. With her are teammates youth advocate Maleeqah Karriem, left, and Ms Africa McCayla Warriker. World Water Day is observed annualy on 22 March. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A Busan University student opposing impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol emerges from a tent on the fourth day of a five-student hunger strike in front of Gwanghwamun in Seoul on March 18, 2025, ahead of the impeachment verdict for the suspended president. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) An exterior view of brightly painted houses in the historic Bo-Kaap district in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 March 2025. The Bo-Kaap, formerly known as the Malay Quarter, is a historical centre of Cape Malay culture in the city. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Snowfall over Gyeongbok Palace, amid an unseasonably heavy snow advisory issued for the capital, Seoul, South Korea, 18 March, 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP A Palestinian boy inspects a destroyed area of Al Tabien school following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, 18 March 2025. The Israeli forces on 18 March confirmed they were carrying out 'extensive strikes' on targets in the Gaza Strip, following an Israeli prime minister's statement which ended the ceasefire in place since 19 January. According to provisional figures released by the Palestinian Health Minister, more than 250 people were killed in a series of overnight strikes in the Gaza Strip, with more bodies still waiting to be recovered from under the rubble. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER A pool of sewage at Helen Joseph Women's Hostel in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, 18 March 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Members of the centrist Momentum Movement party burn flares in protest before a vote aimed at banning the annual Pride march on March 18, 2025 during the spring session of the Hungarian Parliament. Hungarian lawmakers passed a bill on March 18, 2025 aimed at banning an annual Pride march, in what critics have slammed as the latest effort to crack down on the country's LGBTQ community. Opposition politicians from the liberal Momentum disrupted the vote with shouting, lighting flares and playing the old Soviet Union anthem. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) Balloons in the shape of peace doves fly next to the German parliament 'Bundestag' during a protest action of the BSW party against the war loans of the CDU, CSU, SPD and Green parties in Berlin, Germany, 18 March 2025. The German Bundestag will vote on a draft law to ease the debt brake for defence spending, paving the way for a 500 billion euro fund for investments in infrastructure and climate neutrality. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER Falleras (Fallas' queens) take part in the offering of flowers to the Virgin of the Desamparados (literally, 'Forsaken'), the most crowded and emotional event of the Fallas, in Valencia, Spain, 17 March 2025. The Fallas festival is a fortnight-long fiesta featuring installations of papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures that represent both fictitious and real people and situations. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANA ESCOBAR Three unmanned plant protection machines carry out precision spraying at a wheat planting base in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China on March 18, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Lianhua / CFoto / CFOTO via AFP) A little blue penguin walks towards its nest after arriving to the shore in one their colonies at Pilots beach, a suburb of Dunedin on March 18, 2025. (Photo by Sanka Vidanagama / AFP) The many blackchin tilapia fish poured onto the street in front of the police officers stand guard during a protest outside the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 March 2025. Thai Fish farmers have gathered with about 2 tons of blackchin tilapia fish to poured outside the Government House as to calling the government assistance in addressing the issue on about the blackchin tilapia, is an invasive species found in the waters of 19 provinces in Thailand, causing damage to the ecological system in rivers, canals, and swamps. This has resulted in the decline of native fish species and aquatic animals, according to Thailand's Department of Fisheries. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK The water is discharged from the Casasola dam as the reservoir reaches its limit, in Almogia, Malaga province, Spain, 18 March 2025. Heavy overnight rains in the province of Malaga caused the Guadalhorce and Campanillas rivers to overflow their banks, affecting several municipalities of Malaga and Cartama. Picture: EPA-EFE/JORGE ZAPATA