24 hours in pictures, 17 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a demonstration on Sao Paulo Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 16 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

Peter Wales takes a photo of the cars on display at the Cape Town Hotel School for the Cape 1000 Rally on March 16, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Cape 1000 spans the ages from vintage, to classic to modern vehicles in four different categories. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Theo Jeptha) Slovenian rider Tim Gajser of Honda HRC participates in the MXGP of Castilla La Mancha event, qualyfing for the FIM Motocross World Championship 2025, at the village of Cozar, Spain, 16 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jesus Monroy Victor Paul Hugo demonstrate a new wheelchair hoist at the Pretoria Sailing And Centurion Canoe Clubs on March 16, 2025 on Rietvlei dam in Centurion, South Africa. The hoist improves accessibility for disabled athletes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) A mangled truck has a limb driven through the grill on the property of John Grimes in Darbun, Mississippi, USA, 16 March 2025. Walthall County was struck by one of many tornadoes formed by storms sweeping across the southern United States, resulting in widespread damage and several fatalities. Four people, including a seven-year-old boy, lost their lives due to the tornado in Darbun. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRIS TODD People use rain covers and umbrellas during heavy rain in Ronda, southern Spain, on March 17, 2025. Spain's state meteorological agency Aemet issued severe weather warnings across southern Spain as Storm Laurence arrives to Spain and Portugal on Monday. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) Russian servicemen walk across the Red Square after snowfall in Moscow, Russia, 17 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV A woman smiles while holding a bouquet of flowers outside the Tajrish Bazaar in central Tehran on March 17, 2025 as people prepare for Nowruz (Noruz), the Persian New Year, which coincides this year with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Millions of people across the Middle East, Asia and Eastern Europe celebrate the Nowruz new year festival, which usually falls on March 20, to mark the start of spring. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) A visitor looks at an art installation during the 'Plastic Dinoland' exhibition by Japanese artist Hiroshi Fuji, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 17 March 2025. The exhibition, which features colorful installations of dinosaurs made from discarded toys, runs from 15 March to 01 June 2025 at The Japan Foundation in Hanoi. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH Riot police block protesters during a demonstration in Manila, Philippines, 17 March 2025. The group called on the Marcos government to rejoin the International Criminal Court (ICC) following former President Rodrigo Duterte's arrest and detention in Scheveningen prison in The Netherlands, on charges of crimes against humanity. In 2019, the Philippine government under the Duterte regime withdrew from the ICC. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, 16 March 2025. Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther, and it is a holiday of joyous celebrations, wearing costumes, and public drinking. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN This picture shows puppies used for the movie The Isle of dogs displayed as part of the exhibition dedicated to US film director Wes Anderson at the Cinematheque de Paris in Paris on March 17, 2025 (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) A handout photo made available by the Presidency of El Salvador shows guards at the Terrorism Confinement Center (Cecot) transferring alleged members of the criminal gang known as Tren de Aragua, in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador, 16 March 2025. The President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, announced through his X account that the country received 238 members of the Tren de Aragua gang and that they will be held for a year at Cecot. Picture: EPA-EFE/Presidency of El Salvador A woman lights a candle during a commemorative rally on the third anniversary of the shelling of the Mariupol Drama Theater during Russian airstrikes on 16 March 2022, in front of the National Theatre building in Prague, Czech Republic, 16 March 2025. People have drawn the large word 'children' on the ground, the same symbol that was meant to protect the theatre in Mariupol from shelling during Russia's siege of the southern Ukrainian port city. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK A worker welds parts at a wind power manufacturing factory in Qingzhou, in China's eastern Shandong province on March 17, 2025. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) A participant of a flashmob covers co-demonstrators, who lie on the ground, with a blanket in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 16 March 2025. The flash mob was organized under the slogan 'War is not the only, but always the worst option' to demonstrate against wars. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN