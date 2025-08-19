24 hours in pictures, 19 August 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Firefighters fight with the forest fire at Malhada do Rei, Pampilhosa da Serra, Portugal, 18 August 2025. Forest fires have burned in Portugal 185.753 hectares to date, causing two deaths, including a firefighter, and several injuries, most of them minor, and completely or partially destroyed primary and secondary residences, as well as farms, livestock operations, and forest areas. Picture: EPA/PAULO NOVAIS
Humboldt penguins are weighed during a photo call for the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain, 19 August 2025. Animals at the London Zoo are measured and weighed annually to check on their health and well-being. Picture: EPA/NEIL HALL
Environmental protesters demonstrate, 19 August 2025, outside the head offices of Standard Bank in Rosebank as they protest against the actions of Total Energies in Africa. The protesters marched between Standard Bank and Total Energies claiming the French energy giant is involved in land grabs, displacement of local populations, and ecological devastation surrounding its energy involvement in Africa, including the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project (EACOP). Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A scaled model of the Statue of Liberty is displayed draped in a Ukrainian flag in the gardens of the French Embassy in Washington, DC, USA, 18 August 2025. European Leaders are at the White House in support of President Zelenskyy following President Trump’s meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia in Anchorage, Alaska, USA, on 15 August 2025. Picture: EPA/YVES HERMAN / POOL
A tourist dressed in a traditional Qing dynasty costume poses for a photo on a street in Beijing, China, 18 August 2025. The Great Qing dynasty was the last imperial dynastied of China from 1644 to 1911/12. Picture: EPA/WU HAO
Members of the guard of honor prepare ahead a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, 19 August 2025. King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is on a state visit to Vietnam from 18 to 22 August. Picture: EPA/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL
Funeral of the four year old Eldorado Park girl known as Baby Nikita at Don Mateman Hall in Eldorado Park, 19 August 2025, before going to her final resting place at Nasrec memorial park. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
E-hailing operators during a march to the offices of the Gauteng MEC of Transport and the Provincial Legislature to hand over a memorandum of demands on August 19, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The group is calling for industry regulation, fair pricing to be set and other key changes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Boatmen cross the waters of Dal Lake during rain in Srinagar, India, 18 August 2025. A heavy rain alert has been announced in Kashmir with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of more flash floods and landslides. The Meteorological Centre Srinagar also issued a fresh weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, predicting a wet spell in several districts of both Kashmir and Jammu divisions. Picture: EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
Pigeons that are fed by Pierre de Wet outside Lincoln Centre in Blairgorie, north of Johannesburg, 17 August 2025. He has been feeding them for the past 20 years. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Keshav Maharaj of South Africa reacts with team mates during the Australia v South Africa – ODI Series: Game 1 at Cazaly’s Stadium on August 19, 2025 in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Emily Barker/Getty Images)
People watch as the Kiruna Church landmark is being moved on a specially designed trolley with 224 wheels at a speed of half a kilometer per hour in Kiruna, northern Sweden, 19 August 2025. The 40-meter-wide, 672,000-kilo wooden church has been placed on a wheeled trailer for its five-kilometre relocation to Kiruna’s new town center on 19 and 20 August, due to the expansion of the iron ore mine. Picture: EPA/Fredrik Sandberg
A tree near the grave of US musician Jim Morrison covered with chewing gum left by fans at Pere-Lachaise Cemetery in Paris, France, 18 August 2025. Pere-Lachaise is the largest cemetery in Paris, with around 70,000 graves and many famous people buried there. It receives more than three and a half million visitors each year, making it the most visited cemetery in the world. Picture: EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
