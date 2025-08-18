24 hours in pictures, 18 August 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Australia captain Mitchell Marsh of Australia pose for a photo during a media opportunity on August 18, 2025 in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)
People hold artwork of late Ukrainian artist and serviceman David Chychkan during a farewell ceremony for him in Independence Square, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 August 2025, amid the Russian invasion. Ukrainian artist David Chychkan, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in October 2024, died at the age of 39 during fighting in the Zaporizhzhia sector on 09 August 2025. Picture: EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
A veteran stands in the rain during Vietnam Veterans Day commemorations at the Sydney Cenotaph, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 18 August 2025. Australia commemorated the end of the Vietnam War, with Vietnam Veterans Day held on the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan in 1966. Picture: EPA/DEAN LEWINS
Activists from Extinction Rebellion stage a protest at Equinor’s oil refinery in Mongstad, Norway, 18 August 2025. The global environmental movement Extinction Rebellion announced a campaign against oil in Norway. Picture: EPA/Paul S. Amundsen
Members of the Global Movement for Palestine wave a giant Palestine flag during a rally against Israel’s actions and the ongoing food shortages in the Gaza strip, in Mexico City on August 17, 2025. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)
A photo taken from the windshield of a car shows a roadside vendor waiting for customer during rainfall in Srinagar, India, 18 August 2025. A heavy rain alert has been announced in Kashmir with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of more flash floods and landslides. The Meteorological Centre Srinagar also issued a fresh weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, predicting a wet spell in several districts of both Kashmir and Jammu divisions. Picture: EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
A pedestrian walks past wrapped idols of Hindu deity Ganesha along a road, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai on August 18, 2025. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)
A student participates in a cultural parade to mark the 80th Independence Day celebrations in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 18 August 2025. Indonesia is celebrating the 80th anniversary of its independence from the Netherlands, which was proclaimed on 17 August 1945. Picture: EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
The Eldorado Park community pickets after the appearance of a couple at Protea Magistrates court in Soweto, 18 August 2025, after they appeared applying for bail. Picture : Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Mother and co-accused appear at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for attempted murder and child abuse on August 18, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This comes after after a video surfaced showing the mother allegedly encouraging her toddler to smoke what is suspected to be drugs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
A concert by trumpeter Alistair Payne and singer Marta Arpini is performed on the roof of De Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 18 August 2025. The concert is part of the Grachtenfestival, a ten-day festival featuring classical music at various locations throughout the city. Picture: EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
Tourists dressed in traditional costumes walk in a street in Beijing, China, 18 August 2025. Picture: EPA/WU HAO
Chinese tourists visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 August 2025. Thailand recorded over 20.1 million international tourists between January and 10 August 2025, led by visitors from China and Malaysia, according to Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong. Picture: EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
