24 hours in pictures, 2 December 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Hunter Red Rebel Brigade during the People’s Blockade at Horseshoe Beach on November 29, 2025 in Newcastle, Australia. The People’s Blockade of the Newcastle coal port is a large-scale climate protest where thousands of activists, many in kayaks, attempt to halt coal shipments to demand action on fossil fuels and climate change. (Photo by Roni Bintang/Getty Images)
Katlego Nche, left, as Pinocchio, and Tiaan Rautenbach, as Dame Arletti Spaghetti, pose for a photograph, 2 December 2025, back stage during a performance of Janice Honeyman’s pantomime production of Pinocchio, at the Joburg Theatre. Now in its 38th year, the pantomime runs until 24 December on the Mandela Stage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Gogo Esther Mahlangu at the unveiling of the Limited-Edition Centenary Superga Sneaker Collection at Superga Concept Store on December 01, 2025 in Sandton, South Africa. The event celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Superga’s 2750 Silhouette. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Portrait of the late former chief of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) David Tembe at a memorial service at Florida Fire Station in Johannesburg, 2 December 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
French General Confederation of Labour (CGT) general secretary Sophie Binet (C-R) takes part in a Labour Unions demonstration to protest against the state budget currently being debated in the National Assembly in Paris, France, 02 December 2025. Picture: EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A child swims in a puddle of floodwater at a flood-affected village in the Meureudu area, Pidie Jaya, Aceh, Indonesia, 02 December 2025. According to the National Disaster Management Agency, floods and landslides triggered by Tropical Cyclone Senyar have killed more than 600 people across Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra provinces. Picture: EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Laotian service members carry flags as they march during the Lao National Day military parade on That Luang Esplanade next to the Lao National Assembly in Vientiane on December 2, 2025, during commemorations of 50 years of communist rule. (Photo by AFP)
Singer Maxx Morando (L) and US singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus (R) arrive to the World Premiere of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 01 December 2025. Picture: EPA/JILL CONNELLY
A woman exercises during early morning at the bank of Inya Lake in Yangon, Myanmar, 02 December 2025. Picture: EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING
The Olympic Flame and lights at the altar during the handover ceremony of the Olympic flame for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Nea Paralia in Thessaloniki, Greece, 01 December 2025. Picture: EPA/ACHILEAS CHIRAS
Faithful await the arrival of Pope Leo XIV to visit the staff and patients of the ‘De la Croix’ Hospital in Jal Ed Dib, Lebanon, 02 December 2025. Pope Leo XIV is on his first apostolic visit outside Italy since his election as pontiff. He visited Turkey from 27 November and continues his journey to Lebanon from 30 November until 02 December. Picture: EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO
A person watches a robot with their dogs during the tenth edition of Expodefensa 2025 at the Corferias exhibition center in Bogota, Colombia, 01 December 2025. Expodefensa is considered the leading defense and security event in Latin America. Picture: EPA/Carlos Ortega
The Kremlin is seen through Christmas decorations on the bank of the Moskva river in downtown Moscow on December 2, 2025. All eyes are on Moscow on Tuesday, where US envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law are scheduled to meet with Vladimir Putin for talks on Ukraine, which was targeted in November by an escalation of Russian bombing. The day before, Washington expressed “great optimism” despite the Russian leader’s continued intransigence, almost four years after the start of the Russian offensive. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
Former Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu testifies at the Matlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on December 2, 2025. The Matlanga Commission is a public inquiry, established in July 2025 by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, to examine criminality, political interference and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)
Thai demonstrators hold a mask of US President Donald Trump (R) and a mask of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (L) during a protest against a Thai-USA Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on rare earth minerals cooperation, outside the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 02 December 2025. Environmental activists and villagers rallied against the deal, signed by the Thai government and the United States, on 25 October 2025 at the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, along with a request to the Prime Minister of Thailand, expressing concerns that it could cause pollution and harm local communities, property, and ecosystems. Picture: EPA/NARONG SANGNAK
People gather as drifters perform in the desert of Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates, on December 1, 2025. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
