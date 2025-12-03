Multimedia

24 hours in pictures, 3 December 2025

Compiled by Michel Bega

3 December 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Aftermath of floods and landslides that killed hundreds people in Sumatra

An aerial picture taken with a drone shows an area covered by mud at a flood-affected village in the Meureudu area of Pidie Jaya, Aceh, Indonesia, 03 December 2025. According to the National Disaster Management Agency, floods and landslides triggered by Tropical Cyclone Senyar have killed more than 750 people across Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra provinces. Picture: EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

13th 'Khartiia' Brigade conducts tactical drills in Ukraine's Kharkiv
A serviceman of the 13th ‘Khartiia’ Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine takes part in tactical training at an undisclosed location in the Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine, 03 December 2025, amid the Russian invasion. Picture: EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV
People walk outside the Zayed National Museum
People walk outside the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi, on December 3, 2025. Zayed National Museum opened it’s doors in Abu Dhabi with galleries showcasing the history, heritage, and development of the United Arab Emirates. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
Karachi's daily solid waste generation surpasses 12,000 tonnes
Recyclers sift through piles of trash at a local waste transfer point in Karachi, Pakistan, 02 December 2025. The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) found in a waste audit that the city generates more than 12,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) daily. Picture: EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER
PETA animal rights activists protest outside KFC restaurant
Wearing a Santa Claus costume, an animal rights activist of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) stands next to an inflatable chicken in front of a KFC fast food restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, 03 December 2025. In a statement, PETA said it is protesting against cruelty on chickens reported at a KFC supplier in Japan. Picture: EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
German Interior Minister Dobrindt commissions Federal Police drone defense service
Police officers of the Federal Police drone defense unit, wearing face masks, stand next to each other during the commissioning of the Federal Police drone defense unit into service in Ahrensfelde, Germany, 02 December 2025. Picture: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
US Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
The lit tree with the Capitol Dome during the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the West Lawn of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 02 December 2025. This year’s tree is a 53-foot red fir from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, and is the first U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the state of Nevada. Picture: EPA/SHAWN THEW
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves for Prime Minister's Questions
Larry, the Downing Street Cat passes a Christmas Tree at Downing Street in London, Britain, 03 December 2025. Picture: EPA/NEIL HALL
Daily life in Shanghai
Workers take a break in front of a restaurant in Shanghai, China, 03 December 2025. Picture: EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
Daily life in Caracas
A man on a motorcycle passes in front of the Zapata Mural in Caracas, Venezuela, 02 December 2025. Picture: EPA/RONALD PENA R

