24 hours in pictures, 2 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Wizard Of Oz cast, from left, Karabo Matsapola (Tin Man), Tristan Smith (Scarecrow), Inaa Karuaihe (Dorothy) and Sibusiso Khanyile (Lion) pose for a photograph, 2 July 2025, ahead of a show at the Theatre on the Square, in Sandton. The production, presented by the Pretoria Youth Theatre, runs until 5 July. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen