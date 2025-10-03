24 hours in pictures, 2 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A statue depicting US President Donald Trump (L) holding hands with disgraced financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (R) returns to the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, 02 October 2025. Titled ‘Best Friends Forever,’ the work of protest-art first appeared on the Mall on 23 September, but was removed quickly by the US Park Police. Picture: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
Fans of US musician Taylor Swift, also known as “Swifties,” attend ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ pop-up at Spotify’s three-day immersive experience in New York on October 2, 2025, to celebrate Swift’s upcoming album “The Life of a Showgirl.”. With the meticulously planned release of Taylor Swift’s 12th album on October 3, the country singer-turned-pop star demonstrates again that she is as business savvy as she is musically adept. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
A person walks in a park filled with autumn colors in Moscow, Russia, 02 October 2025. Picture: EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Protesters clash with Mexican police during a demonstration marking the 57th anniversary of the Tlatelolco massacre of 02 October 1968 in Mexico City, Mexico, 02 October 2025. Picture: EPA/Isaac Esquivel
Life drawing demo at Lizamore on Keyes gallery at the Keyes Art Night at Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank on October 02, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The evening features exhibitions, live performances and community activities across the Keyes Art Mile. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
A man watches as an effigy of the Hindu demon king Ravana burns on the occasion of Dussehra-Vijaya Dashami festival in Nagpur on October 2, 2025. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)
A man waves a Palestinian flag during a demonstration in support of the Palestinian people and against Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) vessels, in Paris, France, 02 October 2025. The Global Sumud Flotilla, composed of 45 ships, was intercepted by the Israeli military in international waters during the night of October 01 to 02. The Global Sumud Flotilla, an international maritime initiative that began sailing in August 2025 en route to the Gaza Strip, aims to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. Picture: EPA/TERESA SUAREZ
Three-and-a-half-year-old Aaryana Nundkishore takes part in the sacred Kanya Puja prayer at the Durban Hindu Temple on Thursday night, marking the end of the nine-day Navratri festival. This important ritual is a key part of the Navratri celebrations, observed with deep devotion by the Hindu community. As part of the ceremony, nine young girls were worshipped as representations of Goddess Durga, who symbolizes divine feminine energy, strength, and the power of creation. This act of worship highlights the belief that young girls embody purity, strength, and the nurturing qualities of the divine Mother/Goddess. Kanya Puja remains a meaningful tradition and a powerful reminder of the important role of the sacred feminine in spiritual and everyday life. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
A plane flies with the moon in the background in Banfield, Argentina, 02 October 2025. Picture: EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
Visitors look at digital presentation of a polar bear affected by melting Arctic sea ice caused by global warming at Sustainability Expo 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, 02 October 2025. The Sustainability Expo 2025 highlights international and domestic sustainable projects and products, including innovations in clean energy, healthcare, future food, and agriculture technology, to promote long-term environmental impact and address critical global challenges in health, food, and living. Picture: EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A picture taken by a drone, shows pools of an aquaculture, which supplies grown carps to Lake Balaton at Fonyod, southwestern Hungary, 01 October 2025 (issued 02 October 2025). As parts of the customary autumn maintenance practices, Balaton is replenished with reared stocks of native fish species from nearby fisheries to help maintain ecological balance of the flora and fauna of the lake. Picture: EPA/TAMAS VASVARI
