24 hours in pictures, 1 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
This photo shows the road circuit illuminated for the upcoming Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit as a lightning bolt (L) illuminates the sky in Singapore on October 1, 2025. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Members of the animal rights group PETA lay on giant meat trays while covered with blood and wrapped in cellophane as a protest ahead of the mid-autumn festival in Taipei, Taiwan, 01 October 2025. In Chinese culture, during the Mid-Autumn Festival people often gather for family celebrations; in some regions outdoor barbecues have become popular, and animal-rights groups urge celebrants to spare animals by choosing vegetarian options or avoiding live-animal grilling. Picture: EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Firefighting teams extinguish the fire at the Zoo Lake Bowls Club, 1 October 2025, in Parkview. The fire started early in the morning with the emergency management teams receiving the first call at 6:33am. The fire guttend the popular Joburg institution which has recently undergone renovations adding up to R1.25m. Nobody was injured in the fire. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Anti-immigration protesters from the ‘Pink Ladies’ group demonstrate outside Downing Street in London, Britain, 01 October 2025. Protests by far-right groups against the government’s use of hotels to house migrants have been increasing across the UK in recent months, with counter-protests also taking place. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
This photograph shows the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile Hotel at Porte Maillot in Paris, after South Africa’s ambassador to France was found dead at the foot of the hotel on September 30, 2025. South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, was found dead at the foot of the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile hotel, the Paris public prosecutor’s office said on September 30, 2025, with several factors suggesting he committed suicide, according to sources close to the case. According to one of these sources, the 58-year-old ambassador was depressed and may have taken his own life. (Photo by Anna KURTH / AFP)
A damaged church in the aftermath of an earthquake in Bogo city, Cebu island, Philippines, 01 October 2025. A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Cebu island late on 30 September, with the epicenter in Bogo City, killing more than 60 people, according to Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO). Picture: EPA/JUANITO ESPINOSA
A painter creates a portrait of top Iranian military generals killed in an Israeli strike at Palestine Square in Tehran, Iran, 01 October 2025. Picture: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
City Power employees and contractors remove illegal connections at Kya Sands in Randburg in Johannesburg, 1 October2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A member of the Hong Kong Police Guard of Honor waves the People’s Republic of China flag during a flag-raising ceremony celebrating China’s National Day at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, China, 01 October, 2025. The city celebrates China’s National Day on 01 October 2025, marking the 76th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. Picture: EPA/LEUNG MAN HEI
Members of the Dominican National Ballet perform the piece ‘Synesthesia’ during the 20th Edanco International Contemporary Dance Festival at the Palace of Fine Arts in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 30 September 2025. Picture: EPA/Orlando Barr
Labourers prepare effigies of demon king Ravana ahead of Dussehra celebrations in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 01 October 2025. The effigies are burnt during the Hindu festival, which commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana and marks the victory of good over evil. Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, falls on 02 October this year. Picture: EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
