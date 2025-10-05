48 hours in pictures, 5 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
George Clooney, Albie Sachs, and Amal Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice’s The Albies at The Natural History Museum on October 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Israeli soldiers take position during a military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, 05 October 2025. Picture: EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
South Korean officials wearing a royal guard raincoat uniform, stand before the Royal Palace gates at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, 05 October 2025. Chuseok, one of Korea’s major traditional holidays, falls on 06 October 2025, with the holiday period extending from 03 to 12 October. Every year, many Koreans travel to their hometowns to visit family and honor their ancestors during Chuseok. Picture: EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN
South Africa’s flanker Siya Kolisi poses for pictures with fans following the Rugby Championship Test match between Argentina and South Africa at The Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, south-west London on October 4, 2025. South Africa win the Rugby Championship. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
An anti-government protester waves a flag of Madagascar next to a burning barricade during a demonstration against the government in Antsiranana on October 4, 2025. Supporters and opponents of Madagascar’s government were called to demonstrate in the capital Saturday, as security forces erected roadblocks following more than a week of deadly unrest. Inspired by youth-led movements in Nepal and Indonesia, the protests have tapped into widespread frustration over governance, with demonstrators calling for President Andry Rajoelina to step down. (Photo by FITA / AFP)
Inter Miami FC forward Lionel Messi arrives at the stadium before the MLS soccer match between Inter Miami vs New England Revolution in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, 04 October 2025. Picture: EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Standing in solidarity with the people of Gaza, passionate protesters took to the streets of Lenasia on October 05, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The group is demanding an end to the Gaza conflict and a boycott of Israel. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP team’s Spanish MotoGP rider Fermin Aldeguer celebrates after winning the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix at the Mandalika International Circuit in Mandalika, West Nusa Tenggara on October 5, 2025. (Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP)
Members of Indonesian Army special forces (Kopassus) prepare prior to a ceremony marking Indonesian National Armed Forces’ 80 anniversary at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta, Indonesia, 05 October 2025. The National Armed Forces held a military parade and performed their skills during the ceremony. Picture: EPA/MAST IRHAM
Internally displaced Palestinians walk past destroyed homes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 5 October 2025. According to the UN around 90 percent of the population or 1.9 million people in Gaza have been displaced since the start of the conflict. More than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and about 1,200 Israelis have been killed since the launch of an Israeli military campaign in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on 07 October 2023. Picture: EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
People hold an image of doctor Jose Gregorio Hernandez in Caracas, Venezuela, 04 October 2025. Picture: EPA/Ronald Pena R
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 2 October 2025