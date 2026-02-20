24 hours in pictures, 20 February 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Special Task Force Operators at the welcome ceremony of newly trained Special Task Force (STF) operators at SAPS Academy on February 20, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Special Task Force (STF) deals with high-risk operations that fall beyond the scope of general policing which requires specialised skills. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) People look on next to a car in the mud caused by heavy rains in the Yanahuara district of Arequipa, southern Peru, on February 19, 2026. (Photo by Juan Santy / AFP) This handout image released and taken by David Parody on February 20, 2026, shows the US aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford heading through the Strait of Gibraltar as seen from Gibraltar. (Photo by David PARODY / DM Parody / AFP) Muslim devotees offer their first Friday prayers of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Peshawar on February 20, 2026. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) A man poses for a “selfie” picture on his phone before the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Aqsa mosque compound in the old city of Jerusalem on the first Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on February 20, 2026. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) View of Carlswald Reservoir Construction during an oversight visit to the Carlswald Reservoir Construction Site on February 20, 2026 in Midrand, South Africa. The visit follows a meeting Deputy President Paul Mashatile convened with ministers and government officials to assess the water supply challenges across Gauteng. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) Athletes compete during the men’s biathlon 15km mass start event during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena (Sudtirol Arena) in Anterselva (Val Pusteria) on February 20, 2026. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) A man walks in the grounds of the Thatluang Stupa in Vientiane on February 19, 2026. (Photo by AFP) Tents housing displaced Palestinian families are erected between the rubble of homes and businesses destroyed by the Israeli military, in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City on February 20, 2026. The majority of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced, often multiple tim es, by the war that began with Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. With displaced families living in tented camps, a serious concerns has been raised over their living conditions. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP) A man rides a bicycle through a flooded street in Gond-Pontouvre in the suburbs of Angouleme, southwestern France, on February 20, 2026. The French national weather service Meteo-France said on February 18, 2026 that the country was experiencing its longest series of rainy days since measurements began in 1959, breaking the 2023 record with a streak of 35 consecutive days of rain. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP) This aerial photograph shows a bridge over the flood waters of the Loire river following heavy rains in Varades, western France on February 20, 2026. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP) A family poses for photos during the Lunar New Year celebrations, known in Vietnam as Tet, at Hoan Kiem lake in Hanoi on February 20, 2026. (Photo by Amaury PAUL / AFP) A family watches the sunset in Havana on February 19, 2026. (Photo by Yamil LAGE / AFP) Aerial view of white smoke rising from the site of a gas-transport truck explosion in Santiago on February 19, 2026. The explosion of a gas-transport truck killed at least four people and left 10 injured in Santiago on February 19, authorities said. (Photo by AFP) Canada’s Dylan Marineau competes in the freestyle skiing men’s freeski halfpipe qualification run 1 during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Livigno Snow Park, in Livigno (Valtellina), on February 20, 2026. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) MORE PICTURES: Behind the scenes at romantic ballet classic Giselle