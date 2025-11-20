24 hours in pictures, 20 November 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A villager searches for useable belongings from his damaged house at a village affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru, in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, 20 November 2025. Indonesian authorities raised the alert status of the volcano to the highest level on 19 November. Picture: EPA/IGAM MARENDRA
People ride an escalator past Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Bangkok on November 20, 2025. (Photo by Amaury PAUL / AFP)
School students rest beside a portrait of Saint Charbel on their bus as they arrive to take part in an event on the occasion of Lebanon’s 82nd Independence Day anniversary to be celebrated on 22 November, outside the Parliament building in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 20 November 2025. Lebanon celebrates Independence Day to commemorate the liberation from the French Mandate on 22 November 1943. Due to political unrest, security issues, and unique national conditions, Lebanon has canceled its customary military parade on Independence Day in recent years. Rather, the day is commemorated with cultural celebrations, educational activities, and smaller symbolic events. Picture: EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
Supporters of the Democratic Alliance (DA) demonstrate, 20 November 2025, outside Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office in Johannesburg calling for arrests and the return of the looted Tembisa Hospital R2billion. DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom handed over a memorandum of demands. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Lt. Gen. Molefe Fani, the Divisional Commissioner for Supply Chain Management in the South African Police Service (SAPS) testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 20, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A woman gets a tattoo in Mexico City, Mexico, 19 November 2025. Micropigmentation of nipples and scalp, tattoos, and body painting are among the services volunteers donated to ‘heal the soul’ of more than 100 cancer patients during the fifth edition of the charity project ‘Delineando Sonrisas’ (Drawing Smiles). Picture: EPA/Jose Mendez
(From L to R) Mauritius’ Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam and his wife Veena Ramgoolam, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Mauritius’ President Dharam Gokhool and First Lady of Mauritius Vrinda Gokhool pose for a portrait after a decoration ceremony at the official residence of the President of Mauritius, Chateau of Reduit, in Port Louis on November 20, 2025. Mauritius’ President Dharam Gokhool and Mauritius’ Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam received the French Legion of Honour and France’s President Emmanuel Macron received the highest decoration of Mauritius. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
A worker weaves a fishing net at a small-scale fishing net factory in the port city of Karachi, Sindh province, Pakistan, 20 November 2025. The marine fishing sector serves as the most important economic activity and primary source of income for the populations inhabiting the coasts of Sindh and Balochistan. Despite an underdeveloped infrastructure, hundreds of thousands of people rely on the fisheries sector for their livelihood in these coastal communities. Picture: EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER
A farmer walks along an irrigation channel at a paddy fields in Lhoknga, Aceh province on November 20, 2025. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
A fisherman casts his net in the waters of river Yamuna laden with polluted foam, on a smoggy morning in New Delhi November 20, 2025. New Delhi with its sprawling metropolitan region of 30 million residents is regularly ranked among the world’s most polluted capitals. Acrid smog blankets the skyline each winter, when cooler air traps pollutants close to the ground, creating a deadly mix of emissions from crop burning, factories and heavy traffic. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
Cyril Ramaphosa (President of South Africa) at the G20 Social Summit on Day 03 at Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre on November 20, 2025 in Boksburg, South Africa. The G20 Social Summit brings together a wide spectrum of stakeholders including governments, civil society, labour, youth, women, persons with disabilities, philanthropy, and grassroots organisations ensuring that the lived experiences of ordinary people shape the outcomes of the G20 process. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Protestors from Greenpeace stand in front of a projection on a building projected by Glasgow Actions Team (GAT) during an anti G20 protest in Johannesburg, 19 November 2025. The two-day summit is scheduled for 22-23 November 2025, with 42 countries confirmed to participate, including 20 G20 member states (excluding the United States), 16 guest nations, and six countries representing Regional Economic Communities in Africa, the Caribbean, and East Asia. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
Artifacts from the exhibition “The Civilization of the Qin and Han Dynasties: The First Chinese Emperor’s Terracotta Warriors” are displayed during a press preview at the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest, Hungary, 19 November 2025. The exhibition features more than 150 ancient artworks, including ten original terracotta warriors, and runs from 28 November 2025 to 25 May 2026. Picture: EPA/Zoltan Balogh
A person holds up a statue of a virgin during a protest in the Plaza del Congreso in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 November 2025. State workers, retirees, and social movements return to the streets to demonstrate against the austerity policies and new economic reforms planned by the government of ultra-liberal President Javier Milei. Picture: EPA/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 19 November 2025