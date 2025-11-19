Multimedia

24 hours in pictures, 19 November 2025

19 November 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Miss USA Audrey Eckert

Miss USA Audrey Eckert walks on stage during the 2025 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok on November 19, 2025. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)

A Ukrainian firefighter
A Ukrainian firefighter uses a water hose to extinguish a fire at the site of a Russian strike in Kharkiv, early on November 19, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. An overnight Russian drone strike wounded at least 36 people in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, authorities said on November 19, 2025, the third such attack on the eastern region in three days. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)
Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 finale fan event in Los Angeles
The pink guards arrive to the Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 finale fan event at The Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 18 November 2025. Picture: EPA/JILL CONNELLY
The iconic, giant South African flag
The iconic, giant South African flag alongside the R24 highway near Gillooly’s Interchange is seen, 19 November 2025. The landmark was originally created in 2010. The refurbishment comes ahead of the G20 Summit. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
General view of the OR Tambo statue
General view of the OR Tambo statue at the OR Tambo International Airport, 19 November 2025, in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Balachaturdashi festival observed in Kathmandu
Nepalese devotees release oil lamps at the Bagmati River in memory of deceased family members as they observe the Balachaturdashi festival at Pashupati temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 19 November 2025. Thousands of people from all over the country have gathered at the Pasupati temple to light oil lamps on the Bagmati River in honor of their departed loved ones throughout the year. The following morning, family members will spread Satabij, seven kinds of seeds-paddy, barley, sesame, wheat, gram, maize, and finger millet around the temple premises. Seeds are sown with the belief that the departed souls receive salvation. Picture: EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
National Union of Public Service & Allied Workers Union
National Union of Public Service & Allied Workers Union members gathered at Beyers Naude Square in Johannesburg,19 November 2025, before their Mass march to the Premier’s Office. Contract workers at the Department of Health, EWP workers, COVID 19 Workers, EMS Personnel, Community Health Workers, Interns, Nurses and Doctors protested against the ongoing exploitation, unfair labour practice, and the collapse of critical health servives. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Mounted Unit
Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Mounted Unit join a march during the Integrated Law Enforcement parade near the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, on November 19, 2025. The parade forms part of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster’s comprehensive state of readiness operations for the G20 Summit. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Branding for the upcoming G20 Summit
Branding for the upcoming G20 Summit featuring the faces of various country leaders is seen on the M1 highway in Johannesburg, 19 November 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Curacao fans watch World Cup 2026 qualifying match
Curacao football fans watch the final qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in a cafe in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 19 November 2025. Curacao became the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup. Picture: EPA/Marco van der Caaij
Budapest Ballet Grand Prix 2025
Lilla Emese Varga (front) of Hungary and Nathaniel Lillington of Britain perform during the Budapest Ballet Grand Prix (BBGP) at the National Dance Theatre in Budapest, Hungary, 18 November 2025 (issued 19 November 2025). The third edition of the Budapest Ballet Grand Prix, organized by the Hungarian Dance University, gathers young dancers from over twenty countries competing in classical ballet and contemporary dance in Solo Junior, Solo Senior, and Pas de deux categories from 17 to 21 November 2025. Picture: EPA/ZOLTAN BALOGH
Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille
Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille (2nd from right) cuts the ribbon to launch the Smart Visitor Information Centre, 19 November 2025, at OR Tambi International Airport in Kempton Park. With her are, from left, Bronwen Auret from SA Tourism, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa from the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, Deputy Tourism Minister Makhotso Magdeline Sotyu, and Jabulani Khambule, from Airports Company South Africa (ACSA). Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

