24 hours in pictures, 22 October 2025

Bullets holes in a Westbury home where a group opened fire, leaving two dead and five others critically injured in Johannesburg, 22 October2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Wrestlers in action during a traditional Sindhi Malakhra wrestling event in Karachi, Pakistan, 21 October 2025. During a Malakhra match, both wrestlers tie twisted cloth around their opponents’ waists. They then grab the opponent’s waist cloth and attempt to throw him to the ground. Picture: EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Children and a few senior citizens were all smiles as Spur celebrated its 58th birthday with a heart warming party filled with treats, sparklers, and laughter in Grand Canyon Spur in Durban, 22 OCtober 2025. The celebration was part of a nationwide initiative, where 320 Spur restaurants partnered with local charities and NGOs to host events nationwide. More than 10,000 children and senior citizens took part in the festivities, enjoying a day of joy and togetherness as the holiday season draws near. The milestone celebration highlights the continued commitment to family, community, and shared moments of happiness. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto (C) and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) inspect an honour guard before their bilateral meeting at the presidential palace in Jakarta on October 22, 2025. (Photo by Bay ISMOYO / AFP)
United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese speaks during a press conference at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg on October 22, 2025 ahead of the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture taking place on October 25, 2025. (Photo by WIKUS DE WET / AFP)
General views during a site inspection at Madala Hostel to assess the building’s damage and accelerate its planned demolition on October 22, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The City’s response was prompted by a fire that broke in early September and destroyed four units and a communal kitchen, displacing nine people. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
The remains and bodies of unidentified Palestinians, returned by Israel, are laid in a mass grave during their burial in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, 22 October 2025. The return of deceased Palestinian prisoners by Israel is part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that took effect on 10 October 2025. Picture: EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs the Covid-19 Inquiry in London, Britain, 21 October 2025. Johnson gave evidence to the Covid Inquiry over his government’s plans during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: EPA/ANDY RAIN
A worker hangs on ropes at the side of the Berlin TV tower in Berlin, Germany, 21 October 2025. Picture: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Piles of plastic waste are stranded at the traditional port near the coastal area of Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 22 October 2025. Plastic waste from residential areas is carried by rivers during heavy rains and flooding, ending up in the seas off the coast of Indonesia. Picture: EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
