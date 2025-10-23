24 hours in pictures, 23 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
An electricity pylon is seen on the ground after being knocked down by strong winds during the autumn storm, Benjamin, which swept through Switzerland, near Biere on October 23, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Bheki Cele at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on October 23, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Matriculants during an examination monitoring visit at Forte Secondary School in Dobsonville on October 23, 2025 in Soweto, South Africa. This is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that the 2025 October/November National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examinations proceed smoothly across the province. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Vietnam’s President Luong Cuong (R) and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) attend a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on October 23, 2025. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)
Models wear outfits made of plastic bags during a “Trashion Show” in Lagos, Nigeria, 22 October 2025. The trashion show, a fashion pageant where teenagers strut down the runway wearing fashion made of plastic waste, was organised by the NGO Greenfingers Wildlife Conservation Initiative to raise awareness and fight against plastic pollution. Picture: EPA/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE
A steel worker at blast furnace 2 of German corporation ThyssenKrupp in Duisburg, Germany, 22 October 2025. Thyssenkrupp is an international industrial and technology group with its business activities bundled in five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Marine Systems. Picture: EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
A woman is reflected in a puddle as she walks outside the banking district in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on October 23, 2025. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Waves crash rocks near the “Rocher de la Vierge”, as storm Benjamin hits the region, in Biarritz, south-western France on October 23, 2025. Winds gusted at over 100 km/h across much of France on October 23, 2025 morning as autumn storm Benjamin swept through the country. Meteo France classified the storm as “severe” and issued an orange alert for 19 departments. (Photo by Gaizka IROZ / AFP)
The face of Centre Pompidous modern and contemporary art collection is seen with a pyrotechnic mural made by the artist CaiGuo-Qiang during Le Dernier Carnaval show, in Paris, France, 22 October 2025. The show is part of a farewell event honouring the Centre Pompidou before its closure for a five-year renovation period. Picture: EPA/Mohammed Badra
Members of team Chile crash during the team pursuit qualifying round at the 2025 Track Cycling World Championships in Santiago, Chile 22 October 2025. Picture: EPA/Osvaldo Villarroel
Indonesian school students wave Brazil and Indonesia’s flags during the arrival of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, 23 October 2025. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visits Indonesia to discuss bilateral ties. Picture: EPA/ADI WEDA
