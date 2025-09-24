Multimedia

24 hours in pictures, 23 September 2025

24 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A major road collapsed in Bangkok

Thai emergency service personnel and officials inspect a large hole where a vehicle is stuck following a road collapse in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 September 2025. A major street in Bangkok’s Samsen district collapsed, creating a hole about 50 meters deep, 30 meters wide, and 30 meters long, but no injuries were reported. Picture: EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

2025 Turner Prize press view in Bradford
A gallery worker walks past Korean-Canadian artist Zadie Xa’s presentation during a press preview for the 2025 Turner Prize at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery in Bradford, Britain, 23 September 2025. The Turner Prize is awarded to a British artist for an outstanding exhibition or presentation during the previous year. The shortlisted artists are Nnena Kalu, Rene Matic, Mohammed Sami, and Zadie Xa. The 2025 Turner Prize is held at Cartwright Hall in recognition of Bradford’s status as UK City of Culture 2025. Picture: EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN
Ukrainian servicemen operate Vampire drones in Donetsk region
Ukrainian servicemen set up a ‘Vampire’ drone before flying it towards the position of the Russian troops, at an undisclosed location near the frontline in the Donetsk direction, Ukraine, 23 September 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Vampire is a drone bomber developed by Ukrainian company SkyFall, in production since 2022. Picture: EPA/SERGEY SHESTAK
US President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky meet in New York
A handout photo made available by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meeting at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 23 September 2025. Picture: EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT
South Africa tree planting
City of Johannesburg’s Promise Molepo plants a Celtis Africanus tree at Boundary Park in Eldorado Park, Soweto, 22 September 2025, during the greening initiative as City of Johannesburg launches Arbor Month Campaign” Under the theme ” My Tree, My Oxygen, Plant Yours Today”. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Miss Teen Carnaval Art Zanempilo Hlatshwayo Welcomed At OR Tambo International Airport
Zanempilo Hlatshwayo (Miss Teen Carnaval Art 2025) pose for a picture with a fan at OR Tambo International Airport on September 23, 2025 in Kempton Park, South Africa. Zanempilo Hlatshwayo was crowned Miss Teen Carnaval Art at the Miss Carnaval International SA in the Dominican Republic. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
South Africa heritage day
Mathilda Mangala (C) walks on an intersection wearing her Ndebele traditional attire in the Pretoria Central Business District (CBD) on September 23, 2025, ahead of the national heritage day. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' set to return to television
An activist holds a Liberty sign in front of Jimmy Kimmel Live studios in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 September 2025. Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!,’ will be back on air for the first time since ABC and Disney pulled the program last week. The show’s hiatus came after Mr. Kimmel made comments on air about the man accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, the right-wing activist. Picture: EPA/ALLISON DINNER
Torrential rains cause disruptions in Kolkata
People make their way through a waterlogged street after heavy showers in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, 23 September 2025. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain, disrupting daily life in West Bengal for the next three days. Picture: EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY
UK to suffer highest inflation in G7 in 2025 according to OECD
People walk past a shop window decoration on Regent Street in London, Britain, 23 September 2025. The UK is set to suffer the highest inflation among G7 nations, with an average of 3.5 percent in 2025, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The OECD expects UK inflation to come down to an average of 2.7 percent in 2026, but it is still above the Bank of England’s 2 percent target. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
Lucian Freud paintings to go under the hammer at Christie's
A gallery assistant poses with the artwork titled ‘Self-portrait Fragment’ by British painter Lucian Freud during a photocall ahead of Christie’s auction house’s 20th/21st Century: London Evening Sale in London, Britain, 23 September 2025. Three major Lucian Freud paintings will be on display at Christie’s London from 08 to 15 October. The sale will take place on 15 October 2025. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
Anti-government protests in Ecuador over rising diesel prices
Members of the Armed Forces clash with protesters during a demonstration on the Pan-American Highway in Tabacundo, Ecuador, 23 September 2025. Ecuadorian President Noboa said he would rather ‘die’ than back down on his decision to eliminate diesel subsidies, as demanded by the powerful Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), which is leading protests against this and other government measures. Picture: EPA/JOSE JACOME

