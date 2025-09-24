24 hours in pictures, 24 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
From left, Violet Ratshilumela, Eunice Mavuyangwa, Mpho Mokoena and Agnes Makhado pose for a photograph, 24 September 2025, as they celebrate Heritage Day at the Klipsruit Youth Programme in Soweto. Heritage Day celebrates the nation’s rich cultural diversity by recognising the various cultures, traditions, and histories of South African people, fostering national unity, and encouraging the preservation of cultural heritage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of shelling in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 23 September 2025 (issued 24 September 2025), amid the Russian invasion. Civilian infrastructure objects were damaged or destroyed during Russian overnight shelling, according to the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov. At least one person was injured in Kharkiv. Picture: EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV
People walk past a damaged vehicle on a road in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Guangfu Township, Hualien County, Taiwan, 24 September 2025. At least 14 people have died, 32 were injured and more than 150 are missing in the eastern county after a barrier lake in the mountains overflowed and inundated the township during the typhoon, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. Picture: EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Taxi drivers take part in a protest against the planned amendment of the capital’s taxi ordinance in Heroes’ Square in Budapest, Hungary, 24 September 2025. Picture: EPA/BOGLARKA BODNAR
People reflected in a mirror installed near a restaurant on Arbat Street in Moscow, Russia, 24 September 2025. Arbat Street is one of the most famous streets in Moscow. Picture: EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
South African theatre legends pose for a photograph, 24 September 2025, after receiving awards and “walk-of-fame” stars at an event honouring South Africa’s brightest theatre stars at the Roodepoort Theatre’s 45th Anniversary Gala. The event unveiled “walk-of-fame” stars paying tribute to those who have made a significant contribution to South African theatre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fill potholes at one the busiest streets of the city during a protest, in Bangalore, India, 24 September 2025. BJP’s leaders called for a state wide protest by filling potholes across the city following criticism over poor infrastructure in the city. Picture: EPA/JAGADEESH NV
An outfit created by South African designer Hamish Morrow is displayed during a photocall for ‘Dirty Looks: Desire and Decay in Fashion’ at the Barbican in London, Britain, 24 September 2025. The exhibition features over 60 fashion houses from across the globe exploring how contemporary fashion uses dirt and decay. It runs at the Barbican from 25 September 2025 to 25 January 2026. Picture: EPA/NEIL HALL
Fireworks illuminate the sky during the 17th International Firework Contest, which takes place at the San Mateo fiestas in Logrono, La Rioja, Spain, on the evening of 23 September 2025 (issued 24 September 2025). Picture: EPA/Raquel Manzanares
A staff member interacts with the Massless Suns and Dark Suns artwork during a preview of the new museum ‘teamLab Biovortex Kyoto’ in Kyoto, western Japan, 24 September 2025. Art collective teamLab will open to the public its new permanent art museum, teamLab Biovortex Kyoto, on 07 October 2025. The facility will be teamLab’s largest museum in Japan, featuring more than 50 artworks. Picture: EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
City of Johannesburg’s Promise Molepo plants Celtis Africanus tree at Boundary Park in Eldorado Park, Soweto, 22 September 2025, during the greening initiative as City of Johannesburg launches Arbor Month Campaign under the theme “My Tree, My Oxygen, Plant Your’s Today”. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 23 September 2025