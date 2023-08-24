24 hours in pictures, 24 August 2023 Compiled by Michel Bega - Multimedia Editor

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

An overturned truck is seen in Industria West on the corner of Nobel and Price Streets, 24 August 2023. The container was transporting an injection moulding machine. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A member at the first unionized strip club, Star Garden, joins WGA and SAG-AFTRA members on strike for karaoke and dancing in front of Amazon Studios in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 August 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER Sudanese camel herders train animals at dawn, on August 24 2023 in Dubai. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) Police officials detain a university student protester as they try to enter the Japanese embassy amid a rally in Seoul, South Korea, 24 August 2023. Protesters gathered to oppose Japan's discharge of treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean on 24 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN South Korean soldiers from Tiger unit participate in a UFS/TIGER Combined Urban Operations plan as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercises at Wollong Urban Area Operatiions training center on Paju in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 23 August 2023. South Korean and US military Combined Forces Command hold the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercises from 21-31 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN A fire engine made of pumpkins is seen at a pumpkin exhibition in the garden of Ludwigsburg Castle in Ludwigsburg, southern Germany, on August 24, 2023. The pumpkin exhibition is themed "Fire" and lasts until December 3, 2023. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP) An aerial picture taken with a drone shows the construction of a new housing area built by a developer through a subsidized housing program by the Indonesia government in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 24 August 2023. The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) noted that it had built 634,132 houses by 15 August 2023 from the target of 1.5 million houses per year. The backlog number for housing needs in Indonesia will be met in 2045 with a target of building 1.5 million houses per year. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK People dive into water near the Rocher de La Vierge in Biarritz, southwestern France, on August 23, 2023, as the heatwave sweeps across France. Temperatures in France hit an all-time high for late summer on August 23, 2023, the weather authority said, as the country continues to swelter under a punishing heatwave. (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP) Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that has been burning for five days, causing air pollution for some 12,000 residents in the surrounding area, at the landfill in Sarimukti on the outskirts of Bandung, West Java on August 24, 2023. (Photo by Timur MATAHARI / AFP) A participant makes soap bubbles as clowns of different nationalities take part in the Festival of Joy, an event to share and acquire new techniques and experiences about art to make people laugh with sayings and gestures, in San Salvador, El Salvador, 23 August 2023. The activity, which will last three days, takes place in different places in the capital, such as the Historic Center, where the participants shared their skills with the public. Picture: EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura View of a landslide after a water collector collapsed due to heavy rains in Valparaiso, Chile on August 23, 2023. (Photo by Francesco GASPERI / AFP) Ukraine's Ihor Hlavan cools off as he competes in the men's 35km race walk final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on August 24, 2023. (Photo by Ferenc ISZA / AFP)