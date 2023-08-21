IN PICTURES: Stofskop kicking up some dust
The annual Stofskop racing meeting took place last weekend. The event sees motorcycles of all types race around an oval dirt track.
Flat track sidecar racers perform a ‘donut’ during the Stof Skop race meeting at the Randfontein Raceway.
Racing categories include inappropriate road bike, Chops and Bobbers, Plastic Pigs and Moped Mash.
With their motto being ‘In dust we trust’ the racers race to the rule that there are no rules.
Stofskop took place last weekend and photographer Kim Ludbrook was there to capture the action.
