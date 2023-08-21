IN PICTURES: Stofskop kicking up some dust

The annual Stofskop racing meeting took place last weekend. The event sees motorcycles of all types race around an oval dirt track.

Flat track sidecar racers perform a ‘donut’ during the Stof Skop race meeting at the Randfontein Raceway.

Racing categories include inappropriate road bike, Chops and Bobbers, Plastic Pigs and Moped Mash.

With their motto being ‘In dust we trust’ the racers race to the rule that there are no rules.

Stofskop took place last weekend and photographer Kim Ludbrook was there to capture the action.

Flat track motorcycle racers wait to race in their heat. The main entry requirement of Stofskop is that participants ‘run what you brung’. Picture: EPA-EFE

Flat track motorcycle racers leave the track after a demonstration lap. Picture: EPA-EFE

A sidecar racer performs a hand stand on his motorcycle in-between races. Picture: EPA-EFE

The ‘flag lady’ waits with her start flag prior to a heat. Picture: EPA-EFE

Flat track motorcycle racers in action. Picture: EPA-EFE

A flat track motorcycle racer checks his tyre pressure prior to his next heat. Picture: EPA-EFE

A long exposure photograph of flat track sidecar racers sliding their sidecar around corner. Picture: EPA-EFE

A lighthearted moment between heats. Picture: EPA-EFE

Motorcycle racers take part in a heat. The riding classes are designed to entice both hobby riders and die-hard enthusiasts. Picture: EPA-EFE

