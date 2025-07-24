24 hours in pictures, 24 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A photograph taken on July 23, 2025 shows flowers, candles and drawings left at a makeshift memorial by a mural depicting late British singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne, in Birmingham, central England, a day after his death. Tributes poured in on July 23, 2025 for hell-raiser singer Ozzy Osbourne as tearful fans laid flowers in his hometown and his Black Sabbath band mates mourned the death of their legendary heavy metal frontman, just weeks after he played an epic farewell concert in their Birmingham hometown. Osbourne, nicknamed the “Prince of Darkness” who famously once bit off the head of a bat while on stage, died on July 22, 2025 at the age of 76, his family said. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)