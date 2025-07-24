24 hours in pictures, 24 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A photograph taken on July 23, 2025 shows flowers, candles and drawings left at a makeshift memorial by a mural depicting late British singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne, in Birmingham, central England, a day after his death. Tributes poured in on July 23, 2025 for hell-raiser singer Ozzy Osbourne as tearful fans laid flowers in his hometown and his Black Sabbath band mates mourned the death of their legendary heavy metal frontman, just weeks after he played an epic farewell concert in their Birmingham hometown. Osbourne, nicknamed the “Prince of Darkness” who famously once bit off the head of a bat while on stage, died on July 22, 2025 at the age of 76, his family said. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
A French Republican Security Corps (CRS – Compagnies Republicaines de Securite) officer tackles an individual attempting to cycle across the finish line minutes before the final sprint of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 160.4 km between Bollene and Valence, southern France, on July 23, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Team Mexico competes in the preliminary round of the team acrobatic artistic swimming event during the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on July 24, 2025. (Photo by FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT / AFP)
A kimono-clad young woman poses amidst a sunflower installation in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2025. Temperatures are surging across Japan, with a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). Picture: EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie pose for a photograph at Randfontein Secondary school, Toekomsrus, Randfontein, 24 July 2025, after handing over sports equipments to schools. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
New cadets member of the People’s Defence Force (PDF) rest during their break time during their basic military training at a secret jungle camp in Mon State, Myanmar, 12 July 2025 (issued 24 July 2025). The new cadets are being trained by senior members of the People’s Defence Force (PDF) who have previously completed the Special Operations Forces program. The basic military training includes physical conditioning, weapons handling, basic combat medical care, and political and ethical education aimed at shaping them into disciplined and principled soldiers. Members of the PDF have been resisting Myanmar’s military junta since the coup on 1 February 2021. Picture: EPA/KAUNG ZAW HEIN
Hidaya, a 31-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her sick 18-month-old son Mohammed al-Mutawaq, who is also displaying signs of malnutrition, inside their tent at the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, on July 24, 2025. More than 100 aid organisations and human rights groups warned on July 23, that “mass starvation” was spreading in Gaza, as the United States said its top envoy was heading to Europe for talks on a possible ceasefire and aid corridor. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
Communal workers clean at the site of a glide bomb strike near residential buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 24 July 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. At least 36 people, including four children, were injured after Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with two glide bombs, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reported. Picture: EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV
A humpback whale displays it’s fluke in Guanabara Bay, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 23 July 2025. The whales are following their migratory route toward the Abrolhos archipelago, where they gather to mate. Picture: EPA/ANDRE COELHO
A general view of the staircase at 7 Saxonwold Drive, part of the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, is seen 24 July 2025, during an auction of the three linked Gupta owned properties. Business rescue practitioners attempted to auction off the properties to recoup some losses from the ceased Gupta businesses. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Demonstrators protest outside the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, 24 July 2025, calling to “bring back the Guptas to make them pay”, during an auction of three Gupta owned properties. Business rescue practitioners attempted to auction off the properties to recoup some losses from the ceased Gupta businesses. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
People attend a rally calling for an end to the war on Gaza and the famine stemming from it, at Eindhoven Central Station, Netherlands, 24 July 2025. Protests were expected to be held at several train stations across the Netherlands. At least 113 Palestinians, including more than 80 children, have died of malnutrition in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on 24 July. Picture: EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
A visitor takes a photo of Caravaggio’s painting ‘Ecce Homo’ showcased at the Capodimonte Museum in Naples, Italy, 24 July 2025. The painting ‘Ecce Homo’, on loan from Spain, is one of the latest to be attributed to the Italian painter and is part of the exhibition Capodimonte Doppio Caravaggio, running through November 2025. Picture: EPA/CESARE ABBATE
An aerial view shows women harvesting tobacco leaves near the village of Baldevo, southwest of Sofia, early in the morning on July 24, 2025. Bulgaria used to be one of Europe’s largest producers of tobacco leaves, but the end of communism led to the disbanding of cooperative farms and a decline in production. The Gotse Delchev region, where tobacco is a traditional industry, once produced more than 40,000 tonnes of Oriental tobacco leaves compared less than 4,000 today. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)
Tourists walk in front of a statue of Alexander the Great as very high temperatures prevail in Thessaloniki, Greece, 24 July 2025. High temperatures are forecasted across Greece, with the highest temperatures expected on 24 and 25 July. Picture: EPA/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS
