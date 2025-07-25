Multimedia

PICTURES: Inside the Gupta compound, also known as the ‘Saxonwold Shebeen’

25 July 2025

Have a look inside the once secretive Gupta compound in Saxonwold.

The grand entrance at number 5 Saxonwold Drive, part of the Gupta compound, seen 24 July 2025. According to the auctioneers this home is where most of the Gupta’s questionable deals were struck. The contents of this home auctioned off for R100 000. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The three properties, previously owned by the Gupta brothers, have been available for viewing in the build up to the auction to recover funds from their confiscated businesses.

Only one property was successfully sold at the auction, hosted by Park Village Auctions, on Thursday.

Number 3 Saxonwold Drive, estimated to be worth R5.5 million, only managed to fetch R3.3 million under the hammer.

The monthly rates on this property are R6 304.81.

The other two properties did not sell.

The contents of all three properties were also available for purchase.

Number 3 Saxonwold Drive, part of the Gupta compound, seen 24 July 2025. This four bedroomed home, worth R5.5 million, was sold for R3.3 million. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A interior view of number 3 Saxonwold Drive. The contents of this property was available at the auction, at a starting price of R5 000, but did not receive any bids. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
An interior view of number 3 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
An interior view of number 3 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
An interior view of number 3 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The grand entrance at number 5 Saxonwold Drive, part of the Gupta compound, seen 24 July 2025. According to the auctioneers this home is where most of the Gupta’s questionable deals were struck. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The municipal vaule on this home is R21 731 000.

The monthly rates are R19 186.08.

The entrance hall at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The entrance hall at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A bedroom at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. The contents of this home auctioned off for R100 000. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A sitting room at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A sitting room at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A bathroom at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A bathroom at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The dining room at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The indoor swimming pool at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The indoor swimming pool at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A boardroom at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A bedroom at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A massage chair is seen in a bedroom at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A hallway with a mural of a woman and a chandelier.
An interior view at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
An old “The New Age” newspaper stand is seen in the entrance hall at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The TV room at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The kitchen at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The kitchen at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A bedroom at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A bedroom at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A bedroom at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A room at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A games room and bar at number 5 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Number 7 Saxonwold Drive, part of the Gupta compound, seen 24 July 2025. There were no bids on this property, but the contents of this home were auctioned off for R60 000. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The municipal value on this property is R36 861 000.

The monthly rates are R29 433.78.

A general view of the staircase at 7 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The interiors of Number 7 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A bedroom at number 7 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The interiors of Number 7 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A lounge at number 7 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A room at number 7 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Furniture at number 7 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The salon at number 7 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The salon at number 7 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A kitchenette at number 7 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A seating area at number 7 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A seating area at number 7 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A view of number 5 Saxonwold Drive, from the roof of number 7 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A general view of the staircase at 7 Saxonwold Drive. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

