24 hours in pictures, 24 March 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

An activist raises her fist while holding a huge Venezuelan flag during a march demanding the complete lifting of US sanctions, in Caracas, on March 23, 2026. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) NASA’s Artemis II Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft are seen at sunrise at Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on March 24, 2026. NASA on March 19 began returning its towering SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft to its Florida launch pad ahead of a planned flyby of the Moon, after completing necessary repairs. The next launch window opens on April 1. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP) ​After five years of delays, a house that stood in the way of development in the Tladi Camp informal settlement in Soweto has been demolished, 24 March 2026. Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Human Settlements, Mlungisi Mabaso was leading the demolition. The house had stalled critical development in Tladi Camp, blocking the construction of an acce​ss road and the electrification of the area by Eskom. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Several raccoons are fed by tourists along the Cinta Costera at dusk in Panama City, on March 23, 2026. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) Bellermine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze appear at Alexandra Magistrate’s at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on March 24, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The suspects face charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice, after allegedly shooting and injuring a gardener at Mugabe’s upmarket property in Hyde Park. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) Ex-EMPD Chief Revo Spies testifies at Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on March 24, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) First aid responders arrive to the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre on March 24, 2026. Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war when Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran’s supreme leader. Israel has since launched strikes across Lebanon, killing at least 1,039 people and displacing more than a million others, and sent ground troops into the country’s south. (Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP) Members of Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi, an alliance of factions now integrated into the regular army, carry the coffin of the Hashd al-Shaabi operations commander for Al-Anbar, Saad Dawai alongside others during a mass funaral in Baghdad on March 24, 2026. Fifteen fighters from the Hashd al-Shaabi were killed before dawn on March 24 in an “American” strike on Al-Anbar province in western Iraq, according to an updated death toll published by this alliance of former paramilitaries, which includes pro-Iranian groups. Among the victims is “the Hashd al-Shaabi operations commander for Al-Anbar, Saad Dawaï,” the alliance said in a statement. Iraq has been drawn into the Middle East war triggered by the US-Israel attack on its neighbour Iran on February 28. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) A delivery man transports liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in Amritsar on March 24, 2026. Two more Indian-flagged tankers carrying LPG passed through the Strait of Hormuz on March 23, India’s shipping ministry said, marking a fresh set of exceptions in the chokepoint disrupted by the Middle East war. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) Pedestrians walk past the “Spherades” by Belgian sculptor and painter Pol Bury, in the Galerie d’Orleans in the Palais Royal, in Paris on March 23, 2026. (Photo by Blanca CRUZ / AFP) Bishops attend a mass in the Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire-de-Lourdes during the plenary assembly of the bishops of France on March 24, 2026 in Lourdes. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP) Models prepare backstage before presenting creations from the Yiyi collection by Song Shuang during the China Fashion week in Beijing on March 24, 2026. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) Placards bearing the portraits of candidates from Greenland’s democratic socialist party Inuit Ataqatigiit are seen in Nuuk, Greenland, during general elections in Denmark, on March 24, 2026. Danes began voting on March 24, 2026 in general elections, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen seen as the favourite after standing up to US President Donald Trump over Greenland. The autonomous territory of Greenland is represented in the Dansih Parliament with two seats. (Photo by Oscar Scott Carl / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) Flames and thick black smoke rise from an Air Force Hercules that crashed during takeoff, as a member of the Colombian Police stands nearby, in Puerto Leguizamo, Colombia, near the southern border with Ecuador, on March 23, 2026. Colombia’s military said on March 23 that about 80 troops were believed to be dead after a transport plane crash in the south of the country. (Photo by daniel ortiz / AFP) Demonstrator showing how to charge the car at the City Power launch of Phase One Of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station on March 24, 2026 in Johannesburg South Africa. City Power is officially launching the first phase of its electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This milestone marks a major step in shifting Johannesburg toward a greener, sustainable energy future. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti) A worker on a boat cleans the Liangma River on a spring day in Beijing on March 24, 2026. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) Strandfontein Pavilion on March 24, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The revitalization of Strandfontein Pavilion is part of a broader City of Cape Town strategy to rejuvenate public spaces, enhance coastal safety, and boost economic opportunities along the False Bay coastline. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 23 March 2026