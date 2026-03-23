24 hours in pictures, 23 March 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

This aerial image shows burnt out ambulances in a parking area along a street in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London on March 23, 2026, after the volunteer ambulances run by a Jewish organisation were set on fire overnight. Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer on March 23 condemned “a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack” on volunteer ambulances run by a Jewish organisation in London. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP) Environmentalists and fishing communities protest against TotalEnergies oil and gas exploration gas project outside Western Cape High Court on March 23, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. This comes after the groups challenged Government’s Environmental Authorisation decision granted to an international energy company for oil and gas exploration in the Deep Western Orange Basin. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A great-tailed grackle gets wet in a puddle at a park in Panama City on March 22, 2026. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) This combination of pictures created on March 22, 2026 shows Women with their faces painted taking part in a procession of Catrinas wearing the Mexican World Cup national football team jersey in Mexico City on March 22, 2026. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP) Festus Omwamba (R), the founder of recruitment agency Global Face Human Resources, chats with his lawyer prison warder when he appeared at the Kahawa Law Courts to hear charges of recruiting Kenyans into the Russian armed forces, at the Kahawa Law Courts in Kiambu, on March 23, 2026. Many had no military experience and were promised lucrative civilian jobs in Russia, only to be forced to sign contracts with the army and sent to the frontlines in Ukraine with limited training, where many have died. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP) Children move part of an Iranian missile remnant that fell in a school courtyard in the Israeli settlement of Peduel, in the occupied West Bank on March 23, 2026. Iran has been firing barrages of missiles at Israel in response to the bombing campaign by Israel and the United States that started on February 28, following the killing of the country’s supreme leader. (Photo by Maya Levin / AFP) Iranian firefighters with the help of an excavator clear rubble from a destroyed residential building in northern Tehran on March 23, 2026. A series of strong explosions were heard in the Iranian capital on March 23, an AFP journalist said, as the war with the United States and Israel raged for its fourth week. On February 28, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran killing its supreme leader and triggering a war that spread across the Middle East and unleashed chaos across global markets and sent oil prices soaring. (Photo by AFP) An aerial view shows hot air balloons decorated with traditional motifs before their launch during the annual hot air balloon festival held to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Semayu village in Wonosobo, Central Java on March 23, 2026. (Photo by DEVI RAHMAN / AFP) A Trinamool Congress (TMC) party trade union member holds vegetables during a protest against the recent price hikes and shortage of LPG across the country, in Kolkata on March 23, 2026 following import disruptions caused by the Middle East war. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) A tourist enjoys a jet ski ride at Corbyn’s Cove Beach near Sri Vijaya Puram, the capital city of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on March 23, 2026. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) A vendor sorts ornaments at her roadside shop, under a rainproof tarpaulin in New Delhi on March 23, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) A cargo ship is moved to a berth at the container terminal at the port in Qingdao, in China’s eastern Shandong province on March 23, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) People walk around the Marine Lake at West Kirkby in north west England on March 23, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) Afghan horse riders compete in Buzkashi, a traditional Central Asian goat-grabbing sport, at a field in Faizabad district, Badakhshan province on March 23, 2026. (Photo by Omer ABRAR / AFP) MORE PICTURES: ABSA Cape Epic testing riders on picturesque trails