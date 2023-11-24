24 hours in pictures, 24 November 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
The Po balloon from the Kung Fu Panda films participates in the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, 23 November 2023. The annual parade features floats and giant helium-filled character balloons led down the street by teams of people. Picture: EPA-EFE/PORTER BINKS
Pro-Israeli supporters wave Israeli and South African flags and hold placards as a commuter waves an Israeli Flag during a demonstration organised by the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) along with South African Friends of Israel (SAFI) in Johannesburg on November 23, 2023. – Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)
Horse trainer Sean Tarry with Cousin Casey, 24 November 2023, at the Sean Tarry Stables at the North Rand Training Center Randjesfontein ahead of the Betway Summer Cup. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Activists wearing masks of French President Emmanuel Macron hold placards during a demonstration in support of victims of sexual assaults, at the “Parvis des Droits de l’Homme”, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris on November 24, 2023. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
A dog named Pepe waits for a bone-shaped dessert served at the Fiuto restaurant in Rome on November 21, 2023. The Roman restaurant “Fiuto”, in Ponte Milvio district, is the first in Italy to serve dogs, the section of the menu dedicated to them is spoiled for choice: from hake with ricotta and zucchini to minced chicken with puree and the Veggie bowl. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
People visit the Monument to the Heroic Defenders of Leningrad in the Nazi blockade of 1941-1944 by the Soviet sculptor Mikhail Anikushin, during snowfall on Victory Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, 24 November 2023. The temperatures have reached three degrees Celsius in the second largest city of Russia. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
A Romanian Orthodox priest (C), helped by his aid (R), consecrates with holy water a brand new rescue helicopter during the receiving ceremony of five new Black Hawk helicopters at the headquarters of the General Aviation Inspectorate of the Interior Ministry, in Bucharest, Romania, 24 November 2023. The Romanian Interior Ministry received five new Sikorsky S-70M Black Hawk helicopters, manufactured in Poland, designated for the emergency situations management, and another one for traffic management and surveillance, financed by the EU program ‘Vision 2020’. These airships will reinforce the Interior Ministry’s capabilities to tackle terrain reconnaissance, fire interventions, search-and rescue on land and sea, health care assistance and critical patients evacuation. Romania became the 11th country and the 18th customer for Black Hawk helicopters built by the Polish company PZL Mielec, the largest Polish exporter of defense and aerospace equipment. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Rob Matthews, spokesperson for June Steenkamp, Reeva Steenkamp’s mother (R) and advocate Annade Theart-Hofmeyr (L) walk after addressing the media at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria on November 24, 2023. South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius was granted early release from prison on parole on Friday, a decade after he killed his girlfriend, in a crime that gripped the world, prison authorities said. (Photo by Roberta Ciuccio / AFP)
The Atteridgeville Prison, the location where the parole hearing for Oscar Pistorius is taking place, in Pretoria, South Africa, 24 November 2023. Former paralympic athlete Pistorius is serving a 13 years and five months imprisonment sentence after an appeal court in 2017 found him guilty of the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius is eligible for parole after having served half of his sentence. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A Nissan Juke hybrid car is pictured on the production line at the Nissan production plant in Sunderland, north east England on November 24, 2023, where the Japanese vehicle manufacturer announced it will produce electric models of two best-selling cars. – Japanese auto giant Nissan announced Friday it would invest up to £2 billion in UK electric car manufacturing, which the government touted as a sign of confidence in the sector. Nissan said it will produce electric models of two best-selling cars, Juke and Qashqai, at its facility in Sunderland, northeast England, which is its biggest factory in Europe, building on UK net zero plans to switch away from dirty fossil-fuel vehicles. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
Lawyers arrive at the court to get admitted to the Bar at the Supreme Court of Kenya, in Nairobi on November 23, 2023. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)
Black Friday at the East Rand Retail Park in Boksburg on Black Friday, 24 November 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Iranian women hold placards during a march by members of Iranian premilitary forces (Basij) to show their solidarity with Gaza people, in Tehran, Iran, 24 November 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
A dancer prepares for her performance in the final round of the first Budapest Ballet Grand Prix in the National Dance Theatre in Budapest, Hungary, 23 November 2023 (issued 24 November 2023). The international ballet competition was launched by the Hungarian Dance University, a leading training facility of Hungarian professional dancers, to promote ballet and dance art in Hungary. The competition offers young dancers an opportunity to compete and gain exposure in the international dance scene, and provides scholarships and career opportunities for the most outstanding dancers. The event runs from 21 to 24 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/Tamas Vasvari
