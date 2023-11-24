24 hours in pictures, 24 November 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

The Po balloon from the Kung Fu Panda films participates in the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, 23 November 2023. The annual parade features floats and giant helium-filled character balloons led down the street by teams of people. Picture: EPA-EFE/PORTER BINKS