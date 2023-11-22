24 hours in pictures, 22 November 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Members of the “Castellers de Villafranca” Human Tower team form a “castell” during an exhibition to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their foundation at the Zocalo square in Mexico City on November 21, 2023. (Photo by Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP)
Pedestrians walks past destroyed Russian military vehicles blanketed in snow in front of Saint Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery, in downtown Kyiv, on November 22, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
A BK 117 “rescues” a downed pilot during a demonstration at the Combat Training Centre live firing area at Lohatla, 22 November 2023, at the culmination of Exercise Vukuhlome that was aimed to show the combat readiness of the SA Army. Picture Neil McCartney/The Citizen
Newly-arrived Rohingya refugees rest on a beach in Sabang island, Aceh province on November 22, 2023. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) officials are seen after retrieving a body of a girl believed to have drowned during a cleansing ritual on Saturday at Klip River in Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg, 22 November 2023. They are yet to confirm whether the victime is one of those missing following the cleansing ceremony. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
Neena-Macaire Bezuidenhout at OR Tambo International Airport on November 21, 2023 in Kempton Park, South Africa. Neena-Macaire Bezuidenhout is the first South African contestant to ever win the head to head challenge at The Miss Globe Beauty Pageant. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
Taxi drivers hold a 24-hour strike against the government’s tax bill affecting self-employed and free-lancers, taxing them with a deemed income, in Athens, Greece, 22 November 2023. According to the Association of Attica Taxi Drivers (SATA), these measures are perceived to be favoring major companies, such as the ride-sharing platform Uber, to the detriment of self-employed drivers. Picture: EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
Palestinians check the rubble following Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza Strip on November 22, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
Women of the Miao ethnic minority, dressed in traditional costumes, take part in the celebration of the Guzang Festival in Leishan county, in China’s southwestern Guizhou province on November 22, 2023. (Photo by AFP)
A man displays his moustache during a moustache competition at the annual fair at Pushkar, in India’s Rajasthan state on November 22, 2023. (Photo by Himanshu SHARMA / AFP)
A staff member stands at the interactive artwork “Bubble Universe” during a media preview of the teamLab Borderless: MORI Building Digital Art Museum at Azabudai Hills in Tokyo on November 22, 2023. – The museum is moving from its former location in Odaiba and is scheduled to fully reopen at Azabudai Hills in central Tokyo in early February 2024. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
An alligator swims in a small lagoon among burnt vegetation after a large fire on the BR-262 highway in the Brazilian Pantanal, in the city of Miranda, Brazil, on 19 November 2023 (issued 21 November 2023). The Brazilian Environmental Police are now searching for signs of animal life after fires raging in the Pantanal devastated large areas of the largest wetland on the planet. Picture: EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA
