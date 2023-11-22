24 hours in pictures, 22 November 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Members of the “Castellers de Villafranca” Human Tower team form a “castell” during an exhibition to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their foundation at the Zocalo square in Mexico City on November 21, 2023. (Photo by Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP)