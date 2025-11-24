24 hours in pictures, 24 November 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Men excercise at an outdoor gym made from scrap metal, during an air raid alert in Kyiv, on November 24, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP)
Families and friends of workers who died in service because of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as recognising whistle blowers whose courageous contributions have strengthened intergrity and accountability within the health system release doves at Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, 24 November 2025, during the unveiling of Garden of Heroes “Honourng our fallen heroes”. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma (L) speaks with his teammate Marco Jansen during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 24, 2025. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)
A person participates in the 30th Pride Parade on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 23 November 2025. Picture: EPA/Antonio Lacerda
A vehicle drives along a winter landscape after heavy snowfall near Rozborz Dlugi in the Podlaskie Voivodeship, southeastern Poland, 22 November 2025. According to the Provincial Crisis Management Centre in Rzeszow, due to heavy snowfall, approximately 75,000 customers are without power, most of them in the areas of Krosno, Sanok, Mielec, Rzeszow, and Lezajsk. Picture: EPA/DAREK DELMANOWICZ
The English band Oasis performs during a concert as part of the ‘Live ’25 Tour’ at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 22 November 2025. Picture: EPA/Sebastiao Moreira
People with umbrellas walk on the Red Square at a rainy autumn day in Moscow, Russia, 24 November 2025. According to weather forecasts, the next few days will be warm in Moscow, and air temperature will rise to 7 Celsius degrees. Picture: EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A person carries a dog during a national demonstration organized by the Mirabal Platform (Plateforme Mirabal) against gender-based violence in Brussels, Belgium, 21 November 2025. This year, the platform aims to emphasize international solidarity, economic violence, and institutional violence. Picture: EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
People visit the Cuauhtemoc training ship, also known as the “Gentleman of the Seas,” at the port of Veracruz on November 23, 2025. The Cuauhtemoc ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on May 17, 2025, resulting in the deaths of two sailors aboard one of the Mexican Navy’s flagship vessels. The collision left 22 crew members injured, 19 of whom were hospitalized. (Photo by Marco Antonio Martinez / AFP)
An aerobatic plane performs as two people fly using waterjets in the Acapulco AirShow 2025 in Santa Lucia Bay in Acapulco, Mexico, 23 November 2025. The show had not been held since 2018; the 2023 edition was suspended after Hurricane Otis struck the region. The event features aerobatic planes, fighter jets and skydiving. Picture: EPA/DAVID GUZMAN
Members of the iconic Ladysmith Black Mambazo delivered a powerful homecoming performance as part of their “Legacy Tour” concert series celebrating the founding of the group 65 years back. The Natal Playhouse Theatre was filled to capacity last night, with audiences uplifted and inspired by the group’s unmistakable harmonies and timeless music. The group is set to release their new album next weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
A protester impersonating European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gets slimed outside eu council as activists and members of NGOs take part in a ‘Toxic Trade Tour’ protest against the EU-Mercosur trade agreement during European trade ministers council in Brussels, Belgium, 24 November 2025. Picture: EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
Greek actress Mary Mina (C), playing the role of the High Priestess, participates in a rehearsal of the lighting of the Olympic flame for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, in the ancient Temple of Hera at the archaeological site of Olympia, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece, on November 24, 2025. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP)
Gabon’s President Brice Oligui Nguema (R) and France’s President Emmanuel Macron (L) salutes the crowd from a convertible car before their official meeting and a press conference following Macron’s arrival in Libreville on November 23, 2025. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
