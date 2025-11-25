24 hours in pictures, 25 November 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
This aerial photo taken on November 25, 2025 shows vehicles parked on an elevated road to keep them out of flood waters in Hat Yai in Thailand’s southern Songkhla province, as severe flooding affected thousands of people in the country’s south following days of heavy rain. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool / THAI NEWS PIX / AFP)
Lego brand ambassador Nicole Maunde poses, 25 November 2025, next to the Lego Mercedes-Benz F1 car at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton. The car was built by a team of 15 people, using over 192 000 Lego pieces. The model weighs approximately 913 kilograms and measures 5.1 metres in length and 2.2 metres wide. It is available for viewing in Sandton till 3 December. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A gallery assistant poses with screen-matched Ghostface mask used in ‘Scream’ film during a press preview for the upcoming winter entertainment memorabilia auction by Propstore auction house in London, Britain, 25 November 2025. The auction, featuring over 1,350 props, costumes, and collectibles from some of the world’s most celebrated films with a combined estimated value of 8 million GBP, will take place from 05 to 07 December 2025. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
Members of the SAPS walk in witgh the coffin of the late ANC and SACP stalwart Sunny Singh’s funeral at the Gujarati Hindu Sanskruti Kendra (GHSK) in Durban yesterday. Singh spent 10 years in Robben Island. Government officials were present. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
A man spreads flower petals for drying in a field in Lahore on November 25, 2025. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Activists from the Lebanese NGO ABAAD (Arabic for Dimensions), a resource center for gender equality, hold a silent, unified stand outside the Parliament building in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 25 November 2025. Twenty women gathered outside the Lebanese Parliament building with messages denouncing victim-blaming in sexual assaults and calling for stronger penalties, as part of 16 days of activism. ABAAD launched #CallItRight, a national campaign demanding the amendment of Chapter Seven of the Lebanese Penal Code to increase penalties for sexual crimes and protect survivors. Picture: EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
An aircraft of the Indian airline IndiGo takes off during sunset at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on November 25, 2025. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)
Artists pose for a photograph prior to performing the traditional Gomira Mask Dance as part of the World Heritage Week celebration at the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on November 25, 2025. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
People watch as a hot air balloon lifts off the ground during a trial run in New Delhi on November 25, 2025. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
A Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) honour guard member looks on during a welcoming ceremony for Tonga’s King Tupou VI (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 25, 2025. (Photo by Maxim Shemetov / POOL / AFP)
Benoni Chief Luthuli Park’s Positive Vibrations performs at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 25 November 2025, during the launch of the 16 Days of Activism campaign For No Violence Against Woman And Children. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 24 November 2025