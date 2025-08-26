24 hours in pictures, 26 August 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A man walks past a sign that reads “Don’t pee here” at Ghandhi Sqauare in Johannesburg, 26 August 205. Public urinting is a Public offense. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Residents of Westbury and Coronationville take to the streets, 26 August 2025, as they protest ongoing water supply issues. The community shut all roads in and out of the suburb demanding urgent action from Johannesburg Water and the City of Joburg. Residents are saying they have not had water for seven days, with some claiming to not have had consistent water for three weeks. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A man clears up a damaged statue at the convention center in Vinh, Nghe An province, Vietnam, 26 August 2025. Typhoon Kajiki made landfall on 25 August, killing at least three people and injuring 13 others in Vietnam, according to state media Vietnam Television (VTV). Picture: EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
Police officers intervene during the second night of riots following the fatal accident involving a minor on a scooter in Lausanne, Switzerland, 25 August 2025 (issued 26 August 2025). Police said the 17-year-old, who was riding a stolen two-wheeler, died while fleeing from a police patrol. Picture: EPA/CYRIL ZINGARO
Palestinians rest on the side of a road as they flee their homes in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighbourhood on August 26, 2025. Israel’s defence minister on June 20, approved a military plan for the conquest of Gaza City, authorising the call-up of about 60,000 reservists, piling pressure on Hamas as mediators push for a ceasefire. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
A view of the Mother Teresa Monument in front of her Memorial House (L) and newly-built church (R) in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 26 August 2025. Mother Teresa was born on 26 August 1910 in Skopje, which was then part of the Ottoman Empire. Today, the city honors her legacy with various events and tributes on her birthday, celebrating her life and humanitarian work. Mother Teresa dedicated her entire life to helping the poor, sick, and those in need, becoming a symbol of compassion and selflessness. In 1979, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her humanitarian work around the world. Picture: EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI
Nepalese women wearing red attire sing and dance after worshipping Lord Shiva, god of creation and destruction, during the Teej festival at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 26 August 2025. Married and unmarried Nepalese women celebrate Teej to pray for a long and prosperous life for their current or future husbands. Picture: EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Protesters next to burning tires on the main road at Petah Tikva, Israel, 26 August 2025, part of the activities of the hostages’ families on the national day of struggle – “Israel Stands Together”. Picture: EPA/ATEF SAFADI
A caretaker caresses a stray dog at the Sarvoham Animal Foundation, a care center for stray dogs and street animals in Bangalore, India, 26 August 2025. India’s Supreme Court ruled that stray dogs should be released after being vaccinated and sterilized, except in the cases of agression and rabies. The feeding of stray dogs in public spaces is banned and ordered dedicated areas are to be set up for this purpose. International Dog Day is observed on 26 August worldwide to raise public awareness about all dogs needs and rights. Picture: EPA/JAGADEESH NV
A person paints a mural of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in the 23 de Enero (23 January) community in Caracas, Venezuela, 24 August 2025. Picture: EPA/Ronald Pena R
Soldiers of the Honor Guard of the German Armed Forces ‘Bundeswehr’ take part in a reception with military honors for Canada’s prime minister at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 26 August 2025. Picture: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Firefighters work near a forest fire close to the parish of Aguasmesas, in the village of Quiroga, in Lugo, Galicia, northwestern Spain, very early 26 August 2025. The fire started in the village of A Pobra do Brollon in the early afternoon on 24 August. Picture: EPA/SXENICK
