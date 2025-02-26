24 hours in pictures, 26 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
People visit the exhibition ‘The Art of James Cameron’ at the National Cinema Museum in the Mole Antonelliana in Turin, Italy, 25 February 2025. The exhibition runs from 26 February to 15 June 2025. It presents exhibits from six decades of artistic expression by US director James Cameron with a selection of works taken from his private archive. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
Riders cycle during the 9th annual Extreme Cycle for Hunger launched by Meals on Wheels community services at Vereeniging on February 26, 2025. This extraordinary initiative sees 16 dedicated cyclists embarking on a grueling 1500-kilometer journey from Johannesburg to Cape Town, all in a powerful effort to raise awareness and funds to combat hunger in South Africa. Meals on Wheels Community Services is a non-profit organization dedicated to combating hunger and providing essential support to vulnerable individuals and communities across South Africa. (Photo by Roberta Ciuccio / AFP)
Baby turtles, known as ‘tukik’ locally, are released into the sea in Lampuuk beach, Aceh Besar, Indonesia, 25 February 2025. The baby turtles were released into the sea as part of a campaign for turtle protection as conservationists effort to boost the population of the endangered species and promote environmental protection among local people, who often hunt the egg to consume and to sell. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Christine Lagarde (President of the European Central Bank) at the first gathering of the Group of 20 (G20) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors under South Africa’s leadership at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on February 26, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The G20 was originally established as a meeting of Finance Ministers in response to the Asian financial crisis of 1997-99, with the aim of coordinating policies to promote international financial stability. Picture: GCIS
Syrian police officers secure the area as they burn drugs in Damascus, Syria, 25 February 2025. Syria’s new authorities burned hundreds of tons of narcotic pill Captagon as well as bags of hashish, at the headquarters of the fourth division in Damascus. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI
A man prays at a relative’s grave during a visit ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at a cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, 26 February 2025. Visiting the graves of loved ones is a common tradition among Indonesian Muslims before Ramadan, which marks the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and commemorates the revelation of the first verse of the Quran. During Ramadan, Muslims pray at night and fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs, while evenings are often spent socializing and breaking the fast. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Nepalese Hindu devotees pray during the Maha Shivaratri festival at the Pashupati Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 26 February 2025. Hindu devotees from across the country and neighboring India gathered to celebrate the birthday of the Hindu god of creation and destruction, Lord Shiva, by fasting and offering prayers. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
The Mount Fuji is seen behind a large pedestrian bridge in Kisarazu, near Tokyo, Japan, 25 February 2025. After a cold snap, temperatures across the country rose to average March levels. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Indian Hindu priests take part in the preparations in front of the Shiva statue at Lord Shiva Temple on the eve of ‘Maha Shivratri’ festival, or the great night of Lord Shiva, in Bangalore, India, 25 February 2025. The Maha Shivaratri festival is celebrated by Hindus in honour of Lord Shiva by offering special prayers and fasting. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
People gather at Hostages Square to watch a live stream of the funeral of the Bibas family, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 26 February 2025. The bodies of four Israeli hostages, including those of Shiri Bibas and her young sons Ariel and Kfir, were returned to Israel on 20 February as part of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. Thousands of people escorted a convoy carrying the family’s coffins for the burial ceremony to take place on the Israeli-Gaza border. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
People ride past a floral display at a roundabout in New Delhi, India, 25 February 2025. The Indian capital, one of the world’s most polluted major cities, is home to a plethora of trees and flowers, which can be spotted in full bloom in the spring season at the city’s landscaped roundabouts and public parks, maintained by the Delhi horticulture department, the New Delhi municipal council and local municipal corporations. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
A replica of Michelangelo’s statue of David is being moved from Copenhagen’s waterfront to the National Gallery of Denmark, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 25 February 2025. The bronze statue will be part of an exhibition about Michelangelo until September 2025 when it will be returned to the waterfront. Picture: EPA-EFE/IDA MARIE ODGAARD
Russian Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (C-R) speaks with soldiers near UAZ off-road vehicles during a send-off event of aid to soldiers in zones of conflict with Ukraine, at Lenin State Farm, outside Moscow, Russia, 26 February 2025. The 135th humanitarian convoy gathered by the party includes food, medicine, equipment, special-purpose mobile equipment, motorcycles and light SUVs. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A young laborer works at a clay pottery workshop on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan, 25 February 2025. The traditional clay pot is gaining popularity in Pakistan due to its all-natural benefits and affordable prices. Hand-made clay pottery is widely used as household goods in the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Chocolate Oscar statuettes are on display at the 97th Oscars Governors Ball Preview held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea celebrates scoring the 1-0 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 25 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
A Canadian Army helicopter CH 146 Griffon flies during the NATO Multinational Brigade Latvia (MNB-LVA) led exercise Oak Resolve in Adazi military base, Latvia, 25 February 2025. The Exercise Oak Resolve is focused on evaluating the combat readiness of the Multinational Battlegroup Latvia. The NATO MNB-LVA is a Canadian led brigade which is composed of fourteen contributing nations: Albania, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
Pakistani laborers sort bananas at a fruit market in Karachi, Pakistan, 25 February 2025. Ramadan is expected to begin on 01 March 2025, depending on the crescent moon sighting. Muslims observe the month by praying at night and fasting from sunrise to sunset. Picture: EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
