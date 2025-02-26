24 hours in pictures, 26 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

People visit the exhibition ‘The Art of James Cameron’ at the National Cinema Museum in the Mole Antonelliana in Turin, Italy, 25 February 2025. The exhibition runs from 26 February to 15 June 2025. It presents exhibits from six decades of artistic expression by US director James Cameron with a selection of works taken from his private archive. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO