24 hours in pictures, 27 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

The NASA Nova-C lunar lander, part of the Intuitive Machines IM-2 mission, lifts off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, from the Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Titusville, Florida, USA, 26 February 2025. As part of NASA’s CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative and Artemis campaign, SpaceX Falcon 9 launched Intuitive Machines’ second lunar lander to the Moon’s surface. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Tibetan Buddhist monks perform the sacred Lama Dance at Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monastery in Kathmandu, Nepal, 27 February 2025. Tibetan Buddhist pilgrims gather at the monastery to witness the Lama Dance, which is held annually on the eve of the Tibetan New Year. It is believed that attending the Lama Dance brings good fortune, longevity, and luck for the upcoming year. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C-L) and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon (C-R) visit the Temple of Literature in Hanoi, Vietnam, 27 February 2025. Luxon is on an official visit to Vietnam from 25 to 28 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH Members of various civil organisations, including WaterCAN (Community Action Network) and JoburgCAN, demonstrate outside the Johannesburg Civic Center, 27 February 2025, against the water crisis in the city. The protesters highlighted the major issues facing Joburg water, where crumbling water infrastructure, combined with mismanagement, causes areas to go without water for days. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Faithful carry an effigy of Jose Gregorio Hernandez during a procession in Caracas, Venezuela, 26 February 2025. Hundreds of devotees accompanied an effigy of Venezuelan Jose Gregorio Herndez, in a procession that traveled through various streets of Caracas to celebrate the announced canonization of the ‘Doctor of the Poor’ (1864-1919), who will become the first saint of Venezuela, following the approval of Pope Francis. Picture: EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ A busker, going by the name of Arthur Violin, performs, 27 February 2025, at Cresta Crossing in Blackheath. Arthur was trained at the Johannesbrug Philharmonic Orchestra Academy in classical music, but as a busker he performs his own compositions. He performs at Cresta Crossing on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and at Dainfern Square on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen South Korean officials wearing Royal Guard uniforms perform the changing of the guard ceremony at Deoksugung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, 27 February 2025. The Royal Guard Changing Ceremony is a popular spectacle for tourists visiting Seoul. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN President Cyril Ramaphosa after his keynote address at the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla at Birchwood Hotel, in Boksburg, 27 February 2025. The theme for the annual Lekgotla is “Strengthening foundations for learning for a resilient future fit education system”. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen Colombian singer Shakira performs in Bogota, Colombia, 26 February 2025. Shakira presented the first two concerts in Bogota as part of her ‘Women no longer cry’ tour. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS A view from the observation deck of the Point Reyes Lighthouse in Marin County, California, USA, 26 February 2025. U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, with non-elected advisor Elon Musk, plans to fire thousands of National Park Service and Forest Service workers which may lead to closures of some National Parks due to understaffing. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO Per Gessle and Lena Philipsson at the Roxette tour at Grand Arena, GrandWest on February 26, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Swedish pop rock group biggest hits include “It Must Have Been Love”, “The Look”, Joyride” and “Dressed For Success”. (Photo by Gallo Images/Dereck Green) Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (R) welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron (L) during a welcome ceremony at Imperio Square in Lisbon, Portugal, 27 February 2025. French President Emmanuel Macron is in Lisbon on 27 February and Porto on 28 February to sign a series of bilateral political, economic, and cultural agreements between Portugal and France, as well as to hold institutional meetings. Picture: EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES Sara Kishimoto and Atsuhiko Tamura of Japan perform their short program in the ice dance competition of the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Debrecen, Hungary, 26 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi Supporters of Go Ahead Eagles set off fireworks during the KNVB Cup soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Go Ahead Eagles, in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, 26 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAURICE VAN STEEN Carnivalists cheer in front of the Cologne Cathedral during the launch of the hot carnival season in Cologne, western Germany, on February 27, 2025. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) A Christie’s staff with a Bridget Riley artwork titled ‘Painting with Verticles 1’ during a preview of Christie’s 20th & 21st century sale at Christie’s auction house in London, Britain, 27 February 2025. Christie’s 20th and 21st Century & Art of the Surreal sale takes place in London on 05 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN Contestant Laura Fernandez Ruiz, with her fantasy ‘Drops of heaven,’ performs on stage during the Carnival Queen of Tenerife election gala in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 26 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAMON DE LA ROCHA Artists walk the aisles during the opening of the Tourism Showcase of the Colombian Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (Anato), in Bogota, Colombia, 26 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega An Acehnese man (C) receives caning punishment in front of the public for having same-sex relationships, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 27 February 2025. The Banda Aceh Syar'iyah Court judge sentenced a same-sex couple with the initials DA, 18 years and AI, 24 years, to 80-85 lashes in public as they were proven to have violated sharia law regarding same-sex relationships, which in sharia language is called 'liwat'. Aceh is the only province in Indonesia that has implemented Sharia law and considers lesbian, gay, bisexual relationships and sex outside of marriage as violations of the law. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK A one-month-old Black-and-White Colobus monkey sits with its mother in an enclosure at the National Zoo in Canberra on February 27, 2025. The baby was born as part of a breeding program at the zoo for these native African monkeys. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)