24 hours in pictures, 26 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A child watches robotic human faces on display in a shop in the Xintiandi area, which translates to ‘new heaven and earth’ and is known for trendy, high-end shopping and restaurants in Shanghai, China, 26 June 2025. Picture: EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, Soweto, commemorates the signing of the Freedom Charter, 26 June 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
People attend the exhibition ‘Tim Burton. The Labyrinth’, in Mexico City, Mexico, 25 June 2025. “The Labyrinth”, is an immersive exhibition of passageways with insects and enigmatic doors by American film director Tim Burton. Picture: EPA/ISAAC ESQUIVEL
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agata Ruiz de la Prada during the start of “Cali Fashion District 2025” in Palmira, Colombia, 25 June 2025. Picture: EPA/ERNESTO GUZMAN
Orlando Pirates fan Phineas Duba recycles boxes for a living along Barry Hertzog in Florida, Roodepoort, 26 June 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Barry Hendricks SASACOC (President) at the celebration of Olympic Day at Sascoc House on June 26, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Olympic Day is a global celebration of sport and getting active. The day promotes unity, health, and inclusion through sport. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
A man and a woman ride a motorcycle amid rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, 26 June 2025. Heavy monsoon rains have impacted major cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, triggering urban flooding and power outages. Authorities remain on high alert. Picture: EPA/RAHAT DAR
A number of students, environmental activists and volunteers plant mangroves during a mangrove conservation campaign in Aceh Besar, Indonesia, 26 June 2025. The mangrove planting is a part of a mangrove conservation campaign by the National Electricity Company (PLN), together with the Indonesia Nature Conservation Agency, local communities and students, with the goal of planting 10,000 mangrove trees in Baet Village, Aceh Besar Indonesia as mangrove areas are disappearing from Aceh’s coastline due to coastal erosion. Picture: EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Members of the Haitian National Police (PNH) protect the advance of a patrol composed of four armored vehicles with Kenyan police officers in Puerto Principe, Haiti, 24 June 2025 (issued 25 June 2025). Haiti marks one year since the first contingent of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission arrived in the Caribbean country on 25 June 2024. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has said the shortfalls in resources and equipment limited the MSS ability to contain the violence, with gangs extending their reach beyond Port-au-Prince and into the central regions, leaving a record 1.3 million people displaced and at least 2,680 people were killed between 01 January and 30 May 2025. Picture: EPA/MENTOR DAVID LORENS
People attend the funeral ceremony of the remains of approximately 200 German soldiers at the war cemetery in Stare Czarnowo in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland, 26 June 2025. It is one of 13 cemeteries established in Poland by the German Commission (Volksbund Deutsche Kriegsgraeberfuersorge), to which the exhumed remains of German soldiers killed during World War II are transferred. At the cemetery in Stary Czarnowo, which was opened in 2006, the remains of approximately 27,000 people have been buried so far. Picture: EPA/Marcin Bielecki
In this photo issued 25 June 2025, dancers with the first all-male pointe company Males on Pointe rehearse in Mexico City, Mexico, 24 June 2025. Males on Pointe seeks to celebrate diversity, taking inspiration from “alebrijes” in its choreographies during Mexico Pride week. Mexican artist Pedro Linares created the first “alebrijes” or fantastical sculptures of animals, people or imaginary creatures which he painted in vibrant colors and intricate patterns, approximately 100 years ago. Picture: EPA/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ
A young girl plays in the water fountain on the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 25 June 2025. Temperatures in the greater Boston area are predicted to reach over 90F (32C) for the third consecutive day, an official heat wave. Picture: EPA/CJ GUNTHER
