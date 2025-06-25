24 hours in pictures, 25 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A protester reacts in front of a burning barricade in downtown Nairobi on June 25, 2025 during a planned day of protest marking the first anniversary of the storming of the parliament. Thousands of protesters took to Kenya’s streets on Wednesday to mark a year since people stormed parliament at the peak of anti-government demonstrations, despite fears that they would be met by state-backed gangs and police violence. At least 60 people were killed last year by security forces in weeks of protests over tax rises and the dire economic situation for young Kenyans. Activists and families of victims have called for peaceful demonstrations to mark a year since the deadliest day of the unrest when parliament was invaded. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)
Former first Lady Esther Lungu at the funeral service for former Zambian President Edgar Lungu at Cathedral Of Christ The King Catholic Church in Hillbrow on June 25, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Lungu died on June 5th at the age of 68 at a Pretoria hospital where he had been receiving treatment for a number of weeks. The funeral took place amid a dispute between Lungu’s family and the Zambian government over the location and nature of his burial. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
People enjoy horse rides during sunset in Sana’a, Yemen, 24 June 2025. Equestrians bring their horses out to the al-Sabeen square in Sana’a to offer paid rides to customers. Picture: EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
Members of Whirling Dervishes perform during the closing of the cultural season at ‘Le Rio’ cinema in Tunis, Tunisia, June 24, 2025. Members of Whirling Dervishes are composed of 30 members: 15 dervishes (semazen), 8 instrumentalists, 6 cantors, and a postnisin (spiritual leader) who leads the ceremonies. The ensemble is directed by its general artistic director, Musa Kazim Tiglioglu. Picture: EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA
People play drums in front of an image of San Juan in Caracas, Venezuela, 24 June 2025. The traditional festivities of San Juan Bautista in various areas of Caracas are accompanied by processions, drumbeats, songs, and ancestral dances. Picture: EPA/Ronald Pena R
(L-R, back) French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro; (L-R, front) NATO chief Mark Rutte, U.S. President Donald Trump, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pose for a group photo at the World Forum before the NATO Summit in The Hague, The Netherlands, 25 June 2025. The Netherlands, for the first time in NATO’s history of existence, is hosting a NATO summit. Picture: EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL
A view of the abandoned housing project during an oversight inspection near Dube Hostel on June 25, 2025 in Soweto, South Africa. The multimillion-rand housing project has been neglected for more than a decade, falling into disrepair and becoming a hotspot for vandalism, drug activity, and other criminal activities that impact the surrounding residents. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Keen wildlife photographer, and reader of The Citizen, Trevor Barnett captured this stunning image of a Long-crested eagle at Royal Johannesburg golfcourse earlier this week. Picture: Trevor Barnett
Damaged buildings at the site of an Iranian missile strike that hit a residential area on 24 June, in Be’er Sheva, southern Israel, 25 June 2025, during a US-mediated ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency services, reported at least 28 killed and hundreds injured in Iranian retaliatory attacks since Israel began its campaign across Iran on 13 June, targeting nuclear, military, and energy facilities. Picture: EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Demonstrators pitch a Palestinian flag as they rename the Zuiderstrand to ‘Gaza Beach’, in protest during the NATO summit at The Hague’s World Forum where the NATO summit is being held in The Hague, the Netherlands, 24 June 2025. The Netherlands, for the first time in NATO’s history of existence, is hosting a NATO Summit. Picture: EPA/JEROEN JUMELET
An Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae dinosaur skeleton is displayed during a press preview at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain, 24 June 2025 (issued 25 June 2025). The skeleton from the Late Jurassic period is of a species new to science and is will be on display on 26 June 2026. Picture: EPA/NEIL HALL
A child plays in the water following the official opening of the Boston Common Frog Pond in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 24 June 2025. Temperatures are predicted to reach over 100F (38C) with the heat index over 110F (44C), and municipalities in all New England states have opened cooling centers to help local residents. Picture: EPA/CJ GUNTHER
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 24 June 2025