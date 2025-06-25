24 hours in pictures, 25 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A protester reacts in front of a burning barricade in downtown Nairobi on June 25, 2025 during a planned day of protest marking the first anniversary of the storming of the parliament. Thousands of protesters took to Kenya’s streets on Wednesday to mark a year since people stormed parliament at the peak of anti-government demonstrations, despite fears that they would be met by state-backed gangs and police violence. At least 60 people were killed last year by security forces in weeks of protests over tax rises and the dire economic situation for young Kenyans. Activists and families of victims have called for peaceful demonstrations to mark a year since the deadliest day of the unrest when parliament was invaded. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)