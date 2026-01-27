24 hours in pictures, 27 January 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
French skipper Alexia Barrier (C) and crew members celebrate holding lit flares upon their arrival at Brest harbour on the Ultim multihull Idec Sport after crossing the finish line of the Jules Verne Trophy, off the coast of Brest, Brittany, on January 26, 2026. French skipper Alexia Barrier (The Famous Project) and her six crew members completed on January 26, 2026, off the coast of Brest, the first non-stop round-the-world voyage in a maxi-trimaran with an all-female crew, her team announced. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP)
A masked reveller takes part in the traditional carnival of Ituren in the northern Spanish province of Navarre on January 26, 2026. Locals from the neighbouring villages of Ituren and Zubieta dress up and participate in a pilgrimage through both villages in this annual three-day festival, revolving mainly around agriculture and sheep herding. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
A multi-agency task team, lead by the Hawks, raids one of seven locations, of a multi-million dollar cyber-crime syndicate, 27 January 2026, at an office park in Bryanston. This location served as a call centre targetting English-speaking countries such as the United States, Australia, Canada and the Unite Kingdom, among others. It is the culmination of a five-year-long investigation into an Israeli-based syndicate operating a global investment and money laundering scam. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A protester wears a mask of US President Donald Trump during a rally condemning Trump’s plans to raise tariffs on South Korea in front of the US embassy in Seoul on January 27, 2026. US President Donald Trump said January 26, that he would raise tariffs on South Korean goods including autos, lumber and pharmaceuticals, accusing the country of not living up to an earlier trade pact struck with Washington. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at the grave of his brother, who died as a child during the siege of Leningrad, during a ceremony at the Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery in Saint Petersburg on January 27, 2026, marking the 82nd anniversary of the liberation of Leningrad from Nazi blockade in World War Two. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP)
Mountain peaks are seen above the fog that clouds the village of Toblach, between the Olympic venues in Cortina and Antholz, northern Italy prior to the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games, on January 27, 2026. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Monks join Myanmar nationalists for a rally against the country’s prosecution for genocide against the Rohingya minority at the International Court of Justice, in downtown Yangon on January 27, 2026. Hundreds of Myanmar nationalists on January 27 protested the country’s prosecution for genocide against the Rohingya minority, in a rare public rally permitted by military authorities accused of the mass atrocities. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP)
Nuns stand in front of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco appearing on the balcony at the Place du Palais square during the traditional festivities of Sainte Devote in the Principalty of Monaco on January 27, 2026. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
Tourists in traditional outfits visit the snow-covered Kanazawa Castle in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture on January 27, 2026. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
A man blows a shofar, an instrument used for Jewish ritual purposes (typically from a ram’s horn), at the end of a ceremony to stop the clock that has counted the days, minutes, and seconds since Israeli hostages were abducted to the Gaza Strip during the October 7, 2023 attacks by Palestinian militants after 843 days days and 12 hours at the plaza outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, also known as the “Hostages’ Square”, in Tel Aviv on January 27, 2026. Israeli forces brought home early on January 27 the remains of Ran Gvili, the last hostage held in Gaza, finally closing the chapter on a painful saga that has haunted Israeli society since Hamas’s 2023 attacks when militants took 251 hostages to Gaza. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)
A model presents a creation for Giorgio Armani Prive for Women’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, on January 27, 2026. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
