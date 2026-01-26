24 hours in pictures, 26 January 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Jacaranda FM presenters, from left, Martin Bester, Philicity Reeken and Xola Ntshinga pose among some of the many cans of food donated by Jacaranda FM listeners, 26 January 2026, in Midrand, before being packed and transported by Gift of the Givers to victims of the recent floods in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels initiative last week launched Project Flood Relief, calling on listeners to donate urgently needed supplies including bottled water, non-perishable food, baby formula, nappies and toiletries. The early estimates indicate that over R2-million worth of supplies was donated for the victims. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Ice is seen on a fountain in Bryant Park in the Manhattan borough in New York City on January 26, 2026. A monster storm barreling across the United States had killed at least 11 people on Monday, prompting warnings to stay off the roads, mass flight cancelations and power outages after a weekend of misery. The storm dumped snow, sleet and freezing rain across swathes of the country from Texas to New England, with temperatures set to fall dangerously low this week. (Photo by TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP)
Coleen Fitzgerald, a 73-yr-old retired construction worker who protested against the Vietnam war decades ago, pulls a wagon with puppets representing members of the current administration as she joins other protesters during a march through the streets of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 25, 2026. On January 24, federal agents shot dead US citizen Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, while scuffling with him on an icy roadway, less than three weeks after an immigration officer shot and killed Renee Good, also 37, in her car. His killing sparked new protests and impassioned demands by local leaders for the Trump administration to end its operation in the city. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)
French skipper Thomas Coville and his crew members (C) sail aboard the Ultim class multihull “Sodebo Ultim 3” after crossing the finish line at the end of their Jules Verne Trophy attempt, in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Brest, Brittany, western France, on January 25, 2026. Thomas Coville (Sodebo) and his six crew members completed a non-stop round-the-world voyage off the coast of Brest on January 25, 2026 in a record time of 40 days, 10 hours and 45 minutes, beating the previous Jules Verne Trophy record by 12 hours, his team announced. The Jules Verne Trophy is a prize for the fastest crewed, unassisted and non-stop circumnavigation of the world on any type of yacht. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
French driver Franck Nivard with Hokkaido Jiel celebrates on the podium after winning the 105th Grand Prix d’Amerique harness racing horse race at the Vincennes Hippodrome in Paris on January 25, 2026. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
An aerial view of the new ultra-deepwater drilling vessel Yildirim is travelling in the Bosphorus Strait near the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge (Third Bosphorus Bridge) in Istanbul, Turkiye on January 26, 2026. (Photo by Cem Tekkesinoglu/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Israeli forces raid the town of Kafr ‘Aqab and the Qalandia refugee camp, as soldiers take security measures around the area in East Jerusalem, on January 26, 2026. (Photo by Issam Rimawi/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Indian soldiers march during the country’s 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi India on January 26, 2026. (Photo by Imtiyaz Khan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Newly appointed Consul General of India (Durban) Niteen Yeola (right) meets and greets well wishers during the 77th India Republic Day celebrations held at India House in Durban yesterday. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
A model presents a creation by Georges Hobeika during the Women’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, on January 26, 2026. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
Greenpeace activists stage a demonstration in front of the European Union headquarters to protest Europe’s continued dependence on natural gas imports from the United States and Russia in Brussels, Belgium on January 26, 2026. Protesters carry large inflatable figures and placards depicting US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to highlight the political influence and energy security risks tied to fossil fuel imports from these countries. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
An old car drives along Havana’s Malecon at dawn on January 26, 2026, (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP)
Creatives Congress Movement Tshepo Mashiane puts on ActionSA T-shirt, ActionSA President Herman Mashaba (C) and Azanian Independent Community Movement Wiseman Dibakwe after the signing of the parties agreement of the merger at Ferndale in Johannesburg, 26 January 2026, ahead of the upcoming Local Government Elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen