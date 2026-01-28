24 hours in pictures, 28 January 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Dancers from Rudra Dance Theatre light up the stage during their performance during Inida’s 77th Republic Day celebrations held at the Gujarati Hindu Sanskruti Kendra in Durban on Tuesday night. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
A man looks at a burned car in an area hit by an air attack in a residential neighborhood in Zaporizhzhia on January 28, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Darya NAZAROVA / AFP)
Orlando Stadium has been renamed Orlando Amstel Arena in Johannesburg, 28 January 2026. The stadium has been Orlando Pirates’ venue for home matches for over 65 years. The name is part of a five-year sponsorship deal between Orlando Pirates and Amstel which was sealed last August. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
This aerial picture shows a burning field in Nakhon Nayok province, on the outskirts of Bangkok on January 28, 2026. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool / THAI NEWS PIX / AFP)
KZN Hawks Head Lesetja Senona testifies at Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on January 28, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
An Asian water monitor eats a piece of plastic in a rubbish bin in Banda Aceh on January 28, 2026. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
Northern lights (Aurora Borealis) glow above a small church in the city of Nuuk, Greenland on January 28, 2026. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)
France’s President Emmanuel Macron wearing a sunglasses smiles as he waits to welcome Prime Ministers of Greenland and Denmark at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on January 28, 2026. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
A fire rages at the Denali restaurant located next to the five-star Grandes Alpes hotel in the upscale French Alpine ski resort of Courchevel, where a fire broke out the evening before , forcing the evacuation of 83 occupants, on January 28, 2026. More than a hundred firefighters were still working on January 28 morning to bring under control the violent fire, which origin remains undetermined, and nearly 300 people were evacuated. (Photo by Alex MARTIN / AFP)
Cuban soldiers take part in the Torchlight March on the 173rd anniversary of National Hero Jose Marti (a leader of Cuba’s independence from Spain and founder of the Cuban Revolutionary Party) in Havana on January 27, 2026. Thousands of Cubans, mostly young people, marched in Havana on January 27 night in protest against US threats against the Caribbean island during the traditional ‘torchlight march’. (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP)
A young visitor poses beside a white dragon exhibit made out of chocolate at the newly-opened Choc Choco Chocolate Museum, where nearly 50 tons of the confection was used in the creation of its displays, in Beijing on January 28, 2026. (Photo by Adek BERRY / AFP)
People watch as the Up Helly Aa ‘Jarl Squad’ Viking galley longship burns in Lerwick, Shetland Islands on January 27, 2026 during the Up Helly Aa festival. Up Helly Aa celebrates the influence of the Scandinavian Vikings in the Shetland Islands and culminates with up to 1,000 ‘guizers’ (men in costume) throwing flaming torches into their Viking longboat and setting it alight later in the evening. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
MORE PICTURES: CATS the musical shines at The Teatro