24 hours in pictures, 28 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Riot police officers stand amid flames from a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes outside the parliament, after a rally marking the two-year anniversary of the Tempi train crash, in central Syntagma Square, in Athens, Greece, 28 February 2025. Mass demonstrations took place across Greece to demand justice for the victims, two years after a passenger train and a freight train collided in the municipality of Tempi, northern Thessaly region on 28 February 2023, killing 57 people. Picture: EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
Mechanized infantrymen from the 93rd Brigade of the Ukrainian Army train with a BMP-2 amphibious infantry fighting vehicle (C) at an undisclosed location in the rear of the Bakhmut front, Ukraine, 27 February 2025, amid the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian Army is incorporating more modern armored vehicles and weaponry, both domestically manufactured and supplied by Western countries, at a time new technologies play a key factor in the conflict. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARIA SENOVILLA
An elderly Tibetan woman prays while celebrating Lhosar, or Tibetan New Year, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 28 February 2025. A small number of exiled Tibetans gathered to celebrate New Year in the Nepali capital. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Hafiz (R), 37, and his son Ayman Ayyash, 4, look through a telescope to determine the sighting of the crescent moon that marks the start of the Muslim holy month Ramadan, in Kuala Selangor, Selangor state, Malaysia, 28 February 2025. The first day of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is expected to fall on 01 March, or 02 March 2025, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
South Africa players participate in a training session on the eve of the ICC Champions Trophy match South Africa against England, in Karachi, Pakistan, 28 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
Racing Club fans cheer before the start of the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match between Botafogo and Racing Club at the Olico Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 27 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho
Security officials inspect the scene of a blast in Quetta, the provincial capital of restive Balochistan province, Pakistan, 28 February 2025. At least ten people, including a security official, were injured when a bomb planted on a motorbike exploded in Quetta, police said. Pakistan has seen an increase in insurgent attacks in the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Balochistan has been the scene of protests for decades by groups who feel that its natural resources, including gold, natural gas, and copper, are being exploited for little compensation. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMED
A protester plays guitar amid clashes following a rally marking the two-year anniversary of the Tempi train crash, in central Syntagma Square, in Athens, Greece, 28 February 2025. Mass demonstrations are planned across Greece to demand justice for the victims, two years after a passenger train and a freight train collided in the municipality of Tempi, northern Thessaly region on 28 February 2023, killing 57 people. Picture: EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
A man removes snow in Neelum Valley, Pakistani administered Kashmir, Pakistan, 28 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL
A laborer works on drying vermicelli, used for a popular dessert, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan, 28 February 2025. The beginning of Ramadan is expected to fall on 01 March 2025, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the nighttime and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
A photo taken with slow speed shutter shows Muslims performing an evening prayer called ‘Tarawih’ on the first eve of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, 28 February 2025. The beginning of Ramadan is expected to fall on 01 March 2025, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
A woman reacts after her child was killed in a bomb blast that took place at the site of a M23 rally, in Bukavu, South Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, 27 February 2025. Explosions occurred during a rally held by the M23 armed group attended by hundreds of people, almost two weeks after M23 seized control of Bukavu, the region’s second largest city. Picture: EPA-EFE/YEONGSHIN MUBAWA
Demonstrators with the words reading ‘Crime’ (L) and ‘Oxygen’ (R) painted on their faces during a protest rally and a 24-hour nationwide strike marking the two-year anniversary of the Tempi train crash, in central Syntagma Square, in Athens, Greece, 28 February 2025. Mass demonstrations are planned across Greece to demand justice for the victims, two years after a passenger train and a freight train collided in the municipality of Tempi, northern Thessaly region on 28 February 2023, killing at least 57 people. Picture: EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
Costumed carnival revelers attend the ‘Drie Uurkes Vurraf’ carnival event on the Stadhuisplein in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, 28 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR
View of Nur, the first polar bear cub born in Latin America, with her mother, Aurora, at the Sao Paulo Aquarium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 27 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA
Members of the Armed Forces participate in the parade for the 181st anniversary of National Independence, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 27 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 27 February 2025