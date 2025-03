48 hours in pictures, 2 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Members of the Mocidade Alegre samba school parade during the start of Special Group parades at Anhembi sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 01 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2025. Zelensky is in Washington to sign the framework of a deal, pushed by President Trump, to share Ukraines’s mineral wealth with the US. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL People wave flags as they take part in a rally against the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol, organized by the conservative Christian group Save Korea, in Yeouido, western Seoul, South Korea, 01 March 2025. Mass rallies by both supporters and opponents of impeached president Yoon are taking place in the capital Seoul as the Constitutional Court’s verdict on Yoon’s impeachment trial nears. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP New Catholic archbishop of Johannesburg Cardinal Brislin (R) leads prayers at Christ the King Cathedral in Berea, Johannesburg, 2 February 2024, for Pope Francis’s health and his recovery after the Pope’s hospitalisation at Gemelli Hospital in Rome. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Pigeons rest on the statue of Pope John Paul II at the entrance to the Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is hospitalized, in Rome, Italy, 02 March 2025. Pope Francis was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome on February 14 due to a respiratory tract infection. Picture: EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI A local resident reacts after an explosion following gas leakage in Quetta, Pakistan, 02 March 2025. A gas pipeline leak led to an explosion in the Pashtunabad area of Quetta, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, including a girl, and leaving five others injured, rescue officials said. The blast occurred early morning, during a period of gas load-shedding, according to relatives of the victims. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMED South African National Parks rangers keep watch as runners take part in the Powerade Marakele Marathon, 1 March 2025, in the Marakele National Park, in Limpopo. The marathon takes place in the reserve which is home to the Big Five. Armed rangers are stationed every few kilometres, with a helicopter flying overhead to ensure the runners’ safety. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Young girls dressed in Heian period attire parade aboard Japanese flat-bottomed boats along the Ono river in Sawara, east of Tokyo, Japan, 02 March 2025. Hina Matsuri, also known as Doll’s Day or Girls’ Day, is a special day in Japan celebrated annually on 03 March, during which families with daughters several days before the festival display a set of ornamental dolls called hina-ningyo, which represent the imperial court of the Heian period. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON An Iranian man prays in a mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, 02 March 2025. Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan by praying at night and abstaining from food and drink between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, and the first verse of the Quran is believed to have been revealed during the last 10 nights. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH Models on stage during the Doge’s Ball ‘Carnival Couture’, conceived and directed by the Venetian fashion artist Antonia Sautter, in the halls of the Scola Granda della Misericordia, Venice, Italy, 02 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA Members of carnival groups perform during a carnival procession of the closing carnival night in the town of Strumica, southeastern North Macedonia, 01 March 2025. North Macedonians are marking Trimery, an Orthodox Christian holiday, when evil spirits are chased away with dance rituals. The holiday marks the beginning of the fasting period ahead of Easter. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI Pride supporters dressed up and with placards walks down Green Point Main road during the Cape Town Pride Parade And Mardi Gras on March 01, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The annual parade marks the grand finale of a month-long Pride Festival dedicated to celebrating diversity, promoting inclusion, and raising awareness for the LGBTIQ+ community. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) US singer Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony at The O2 arena in London, Britain, 01 March 2025. The annual pop music awards are presented by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL A member of the troupe ‘Carmelitas’ participates in a parade, in the Santa Teresa neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 28 February 2025. The troupe, founded in 1990, owes its name to the Convent of the Carmelites that is located in its area. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO Boer and British soldiers shake hands after the end of the battle reenactment at the annual Majuba Festival in Volksrust, South Africa, 01 March 2025. The annual festival marks the Battle of Majuba Hill, which witnessed the Boers (Afrikaners) fight against the British Army on 27 February 1881, and was the final and decisive battle of the First Boer War that was a victory for the Boers. The festival sees the battle reenacted on Majuba Hill and the Afrikaner community celebrate their culture. The Afrikaners are descendants of predominantly Dutch settlers who first arrived at the Cape of Good Hope in 1652. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK A member of a troupe participates in the Battle of Flowers during the Barranquilla Carnival, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 01 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO Surfers look to enter the water around Point Cartwright on the Sunnshine Coast, Queensland, Australia, 01 March 2025. Tropical Cyclone Alfred is sitting about 750km northeast of Mackay and producing wind gusts of 220km/h in the centre of the system. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANNY CASEY MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 28 February 2025